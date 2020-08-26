https://www.hfmmagazine.com/articles/3826-championing-diversity-in-hospital-engineering

https://www.hfmmagazine.com/articles/3823-owensboro-health-wins-ashe-excellence-award

https://www.hfmmagazine.com/articles/3829-tools-for-regulatory-compliance

https://www.hfmmagazine.com/articles/3808-powering-up-to-meet-the-demands-of-todays-health-care-technology

https://www.hfmmagazine.com/articles/3780-the-role-of-evs-on-patient-experience

https://www.hfmmagazine.com/articles/3590-hospital-construction-survey

https://www.hfmmagazine.com/articles/3822-hospital-recruits-dual-trained-k-9

https://www.hfmmagazine.com/articles/3813-blending-the-old-with-the-new MARKETPLACE: https://www.hfmmagazine.com/articles/3834-new-trends-in-patient-edutainment-systems SOLUTIONS: https://www.hfmmagazine.com/articles/3827-solutions-automated-disinfection-systems-and-cmms

https://www.hfmmagazine.com/articles/3839-new-hospital-tower-reflects-sweeping-san-diego-views

OPEN, SHUT

The Door Handle Cuff offers a hygienic approach to opening traditional interior doors to prevent the spread of germs and bacteria. Users rest their forearm into the cuff and press down on the handle and push or pull to minimize possible contamination. An easy-to-install forearm shield slips over the handle and is screwed into place. The handle fits most traditional door handles, including square or round handles. Doug Mockett & Co.