Name

The Lastname File

CV

  • CV listing 1
  • CV listing 2

Accomplishments

  • Accomplishment listing 1
  • Accomplishment listing 2
  • Accomplishment listing 3

Education

  • Education listing 1
  • Education listing 2

https://www.hfmmagazine.com/articles/3826-championing-diversity-in-hospital-engineering

Related Article

image description

Headline for article goes here and here

https://www.hfmmagazine.com/articles/3823-owensboro-health-wins-ashe-excellence-award

Related Article

image description

Headline for article goes here and here

Related Articles

image description

Headline for story one goes here

PLUS

Headline for story one goes here

https://www.hfmmagazine.com/articles/3829-tools-for-regulatory-compliance

Resources

https://www.hfmmagazine.com/articles/3808-powering-up-to-meet-the-demands-of-todays-health-care-technology

Resources

https://www.hfmmagazine.com/articles/3780-the-role-of-evs-on-patient-experience

About this survey

SPONSORED BY

About this survey text: ASHE logo

https://www.hfmmagazine.com/articles/3590-hospital-construction-survey

Caption goes here

Credit goes here

Caption goes here

Credit goes here

Caption goes here

Credit goes here

https://www.hfmmagazine.com/articles/3822-hospital-recruits-dual-trained-k-9

FACILITY

facility name

LOCATION

location

ARCHITECT

firm

https://www.hfmmagazine.com/articles/3813-blending-the-old-with-the-new MARKETPLACE: https://www.hfmmagazine.com/articles/3834-new-trends-in-patient-edutainment-systems SOLUTIONS: https://www.hfmmagazine.com/articles/3827-solutions-automated-disinfection-systems-and-cmms

slideshow title

https://www.hfmmagazine.com/articles/3839-new-hospital-tower-reflects-sweeping-san-diego-views

Article Images

OPEN, SHUT

The Door Handle Cuff offers a hygienic approach to opening traditional interior doors to prevent the spread of germs and bacteria. Users rest their forearm into the cuff and press down on the handle and push or pull to minimize possible contamination. An easy-to-install forearm shield slips over the handle and is screwed into place. The handle fits most traditional door handles, including square or round handles. Doug Mockett & Co.

Article Images

MAJOR MOBILITY

With the iRequestManager, users can quickly generate work requests from anywhere in a hospital that can be sent to devices, email or printers. MediMizer Software