The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) manages more than 300 codes and works with more than 250 technical committees in its standards development process.

Below is a list of NFPA codes and committee happenings for the week of July 15-19.

Meeting minutes, notices and agendas and other news

NFPA 54, National Fuel Gas Code. A first draft meeting notice for the 2027 edition has been scheduled for Sept. 17-19. The notice is posted under the “Next Edition” tab.

NFPA 72®, National Fire Alarm and Signaling Code®. A follow-up ballot memo from the 2024 NFPA Technical Meeting is posted under the “Next Edition” tab.

NFPA 80, Standard for Fire Doors and Other Opening Protectives. Second draft meeting agendas for the 2025 edition are posted under the “Next Edition” tab in the “Second Draft Committee Information” section. The committee has also posted voting results and transcripts from the NFPA Technical Meeting.