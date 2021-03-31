On Our Radar

GOOD ANSWER Ask Steve is a module that can be added on to the Proteus MMX computerized maintenance management system. The chatbot modernizes analytics by allowing users to ask questions about their data and receive visible results. It uses a controlled and engineered natural language approach in which a recommendation engine guides the user along the engineered language surface as they compose their dialogs. Eagle Technology Inc.

OFF THE SHELF The Levrack patented suspended mobile shelving system maximizes current storage capacity and provides a clean, organized and efficient alternative to static shelving. Having units that range 7-12 feet in width, the cabinets are able to withstand 7,500-9,500 pounds of storage, bringing convenient, mobile and useful storage to the medical field. Levrack

FINDER’S KEEPERS AIM Mobile Technology and Field Implementation Service provides a turnkey solution to assist operations in ensuring all facility assets are labeled and enrolled in an inventory or library, and asset-specific project documents are available on demand at the asset location for swift commissioning, daily operations and during inspection. Marking Services Inc.

COOL TEMP The SS-SEN-110 Wireless Sub-Zero Temperature Sensor secure vaccine storage unit monitoring and alert system enables medical facilities and pharmacies to remotely monitor COVID-19 vaccine storage temperatures, automate data logging and respond quickly in case of an equipment problem or power failure. Each system includes at least one wireless sensor to relay data to an included wireless gateway. Swift Sensors

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

CLEANED UP The SH430 ligature-resistant shower head’s pivoting head directs the water stream up and down to allow for full coverage with varying patient heights. It has a 2-inch spray face with 42 spray channels and is made of brass with a polished chrome-plated exterior. It also has an integral water conservation pressure-compensating autoflow device. Behavioral Safety Products

ALERT STAFF The Daisy top-of-the-door alarm sensor provides health care staff with continuous detection and notification to reduce ligature dangers. The ligature warning sensor system provides an aesthetically pleasing curved design and is used in conjunction with a smooth, full-length anti-ligature continuous hinge. These combined elements help to create a serene environment and do not appear intimidating. Securitech Group Inc.

QUICK WORK Safe-Dri high-speed hand dryer for behavioral health environments features anti-ligature design with an angled top, welded corners and single tube exhaust to prevent looping, tying off, wedging and prying. The ADA-compliant fixture has a tamper-resistant, 18-gauge stainless steel cover and flush pin-hex security screws. It enables quick drying in less than 15 minutes and has a 60-second automatic shutoff. American Specialties Inc.

SHINING LIGHT Gig is a task light designed for behavioral health applications. With a IK10+ (100 joules) high-impact rating, an impact-resistant polycarbonate lens and anti-ligature construction, this compact task light is designed for patient and caregiver safety. Its minimalist aesthetic provides an attractive design to create a welcoming environment and its high-quality illumination provides visual comfort. Visa Lighting

FURNISHINGS

FLEX DESIGN Exchange consists of seven injection-molded recycled plastic components, equating to 16 standard configurations and over 2,725 possibilities. An alternative to traditional waiting room furniture, Exchange supports overall wellness by promoting personal space or family groupings. Its flexible design gives health care facilities the freedom to configure public areas and waiting rooms in a way that best suits their space. Allseating Corp.

BUILT TOUGH The Attenda collection is designed to provide the strength, safety and cleanability required for the daily rigors of behavioral health environments in a sleek, contemporary look. The line is molded in specially formulated, high-impact and fire-retardant polyethylene. The seamless construction with rounded corners adds safety and security. Norix Group Inc.

SMOOTH SURFACE The Formica Woodgrain Collection features solid-surface woodgrain laminate to provide an on-trend palette for modern health care spaces. Based on extensive research, the new launch includes 16 new wood designs that help to incorporate nature and natural materials in facilities. The surfaces are durable, and wear- and impact-resistant. Formica