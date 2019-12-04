A continually updated list of addenda and proposed revisions to health care-related ASHRAE standards and guidelines available for download and public comment:

This draft is scheduled for a 30-day public review from Nov. 22 to Dec. 22:

BSR/ASHRAE/ASHE Addendum L to ANSI/ASHRAE/ASHE Standard 170-2017, Ventilation of Health Care Facilities (first public review draft),

This proposed addendum continues the process of reorganizing the standard into three components — Hospital, Outpatient, and Residential Health Care —and support alignment with the Facility Guidelines Institute (FGI) Guidelines’ transition to three separate standards. Addendum L follows the continuing maintenance process in further coordination with FGI staff and Standard 170 staff to result in a coordinated document for use by all stakeholders in the health care community.

This proposed addendum is 5 edits of definitions. Generally, the changes are as follows: