On Our Radar

COOL DOWN Liebert XDU is a thermal management system that supports an entire cabinet of liquid-cooled servers and enables drop-in retrofits in air-cooled data centers. As more data centers house high-performance computing applications, temperatures are exceeding the cooling capabilities of traditional air-cooled solutions. The Liebert XDU enables the deployment of liquid-cooled server applications into any data center. Vertiv Group Corp.

DUST-FREE ZONE ZipWall Dust Barrier PassThrough is a resealable opening for passing a duct hose up to 14 inches in diameter through a ZipWall barrier. A nylon fabric sleeve seals around the hose with a quick cinch. When the hose is removed, the sleeve can be cinched closed to completely seal the opening. ZipWall

PROTECTIVE LAYER Versa Impact is a flexible wall protection product that is made for the wall but performs like a floor. Its layered construction is similar to luxury vinyl tile flooring, with each layer providing durability and resistance to impacts, abrasions and staining. The permanent wear layer resists repeated abuse to safeguard aesthetics. Versa Wallcovering

OPEN AND SHUT The SureClose ConcealFit Closer and Hinge Set is an all-in-one combination. The new kit is suitable for both interior and exterior applications for both doors and gates. It includes four positional adjustments — lateral, vertical, depth and inclination — to ensure perfect installation, as well as adjustable closing speed, latching speed and backcheck, allowing a quiet, custom close with no slamming. D&D Technologies

Automated Disinfection Systems

ENLIGHTEN ME The Optimum-UV Enlight System produces UV-C energy via ultraviolet lamps that emit a discrete wavelength of approximately 254 nanometers and kills more than 30 health care-associated infection-causing pathogens, including C. difficile spores and MRSA in five minutes at 8 feet. The system offers numerous features, including cloud reporting and analytics, and an enhanced user interface. The Clorox Co.

CLEAN SWEEP Ultrasweep Robot is an ultraviolet surface disinfection system that is permanently installed in locations 7 to 8 feet above the floor that have a high risk of touch-transferred infections. Target areas include operating rooms, intensive care units, emergency departments and other high-risk patient rooms. During a sterilization cycle, the radiation source travels along a 10-foot diameter circle. Bridgeport Magnetics Group Inc.

BURST THROUGH The Nimbus whole room disinfection system atomizes the Microburst Solution, an EPA-registered, hospital-grade disinfectant made from a hypochlorous acid formulation. Together, the Nimbus + Microburst system helps to eradicate pathogens in patient rooms. The automated system features no-touch operation, automatic data logging and an average 45 minutes or less cleaning time. Nevoa Inc.

DOUBLE DUTY Jasper architectural troffers carry Vital Vio disinfection technology while providing illumination. Vital Vio’s continuous disinfection technology emits a germicidal frequency to protect indoor surfaces from harmful bacteria. The truly white setting can be used continually throughout the day. Eco Mode, a violet light with boosted germ-fighting power, is also safe for people but ideal for intervals when illumination is not needed. Visa Lighting

Computerized Maintenance Management Systems

UP TO SPEED FastMaint CMMS v.10 lets maintenance managers schedule both preventive maintenance and corrective maintenance work, send work orders, receive feedback and track progress. New features in version 10 include cloning prior purchases, enhanced reports, improved work request management, cloud support for smartphones and more. It is available in five editions, allowing organizations to upgrade as they grow. SMGlobal Inc.

INSIDE VIEW Accruent Data Insights is part of a facility management system that provides equipment performance and reliability data for thousands of equipment models to help organizations. It documents the number and timing of asset failures, shows the average maintenance hours required by asset age and estimates the probability of equipment lasting for a specified number of years. Accruent

DEDICATED ROLE ES Service Optimizer is the mobile companion to ES Optimizer that enables real-time response to patients. Administrators can digitally assign tasks and receive updates from environmental services technicians. All data syncs with ES Optimizer’s Task Management web-based database, saving managers the task of manually entering activity. Smart Facility Software