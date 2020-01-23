The American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE) develops its programs in conjunction with subject matter experts (SMEs), according to Chad E. Beebe, AIA, FASHE, CHFM, deputy executive director of advocacy.

Some are authorities the organization has identified within its membership or field. In other cases, the experts have come to ASHE with sufficient levels of expertise that the organization chooses to share their insights with the community. ASHE has about 45 faculty members working in different topics.

They collaborate with ASHE’s internal education team members to develop educational programs. ASHE also listens to its members’ questions about what they can do to make their jobs easier. Among the top programs for facilities managers is ASHE’s survey readiness program, which readies managers for Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services or accrediting organization visits.

It’s a course that may be similar to others in the market, Beebe says, but it is far different in the sense that ASHE’s interest in sharing information is to help keep its facilities managers successful.

“We go in with the goal of 100% accreditation,” Beebe says. “Courses from standards development organizations are only able to talk about their own regulations. We tell them what to do from the aspect of all the regulations. The course also offers attendees best practices guidance that are compiled on the basis of pooled information and insights from thousands of ASHE members.”

Because program development is handled through a volunteer process, “we are always seeking more subject matter experts,” adds ASHE’s Jonathan Flannery, MHSA, FASHE, FACHE, senior associate director of advocacy.

“We will find, for instance, a fire door expert, and he works on our fire door education and training,” Flannery says. “Another member is an expert in electrical systems, and he’s helping train on our electrical receptacle testing. We have a process through the My ASHE community, where members can go online, fill out a form and provide their background and expertise. We review those and reach out to the SMEs as needed.”