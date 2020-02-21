A common concern in hospitals is the development of mold, which can often grow unnoticed and can be a serious infectious hazard to patients. Mold infestations can be quite stubborn, and not tending to them can lead to significant expenses and even more serious negative impacts to patients, staff or visitors. You should consider the following preventive measures:

Replace HVAC system filters to reduce dust and debris due to build up.

Reduce condensation within the ducts by insulating air ducts.

Clean the drip pans regularly. The collection of water in the drip pan can nurture mold colonies.

Seal condensation and leaks. Keep the entire duct system dry.

Check the ducts regularly. If necessary, get professionals to inspect your HVAC system at regular intervals for any sign of recurrence.

ASHE has built several face-to-face educational offerings to help increase the knowledge and skillsets of infection prevention professionals, health care facility managers, health care maintenance personnel, health care design professionals, contractors working in health care environments and construction project managers. The Mitigating Infection Risks during Construction and Water Management Program Development Workshop face-to-face education sessions are designed to provide valuable resources and insights to health care professionals to prepare for potential problems that may occur in the health care built environment.

Benjamin Leutze, ASHE senior advocacy associate.