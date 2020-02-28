The American Hospital Association continues to report on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and monitor updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO). First identified in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, the virus has spread to thousands in China, with more than 2,000 associated deaths. Cases in several other countries continue to grow, and WHO and CDC expect more confirmed cases globally, including the U.S.

The American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE) has identified specific issues and recommendations that ASHE members and health care facilities managers should consider in light of this public health concern:

Review patient entrance and flow patterns throughout the facility;

Evaluate accuracy of space pressure relationships – especially airborne infection isolation rooms;

Review emergency management plans – especially in relation to surge capacity issues;

– especially in relation to surge capacity issues; Review security plans – especially related to surge and patient presentation;

– especially related to surge and patient presentation; Devise contingency plans for a possible occurrence in which demand for isolation rooms exceeds capacity; and

Those who also oversee environmental services should review the Association for the Health Care Environment’s COVID-19 advisory.

Collaborating with a multidisciplinary team (i.e., Safety Committee, Environment of Care Committee, etc.) to accomplish the above items will increase a health care facility’s readiness.

