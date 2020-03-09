Image courtesy of Regional Health Orthopedic Special Hospital and Sports Performance

Regional Health Orthopedic & Specialty Hospital and Sports Performance Institute facility name Rapid City, S.D. location ESa (Earl Swensson Associates) firm

Located on a 10-acre site that maximizes ease of access, the Regional Health Orthopedic & Specialty Hospital and Sports Performance Institute serves as an athletic performance and enhancement center that encourages and helps to restore patients’ physical achievement.

The facility, which includes licensed inpatient beds, surgery and associated support areas, is developed as a center for excellence in advanced orthopedics and sports medicine.

The modern building, which was designed using Lean principles, houses a state-of-the-art orthopedic surgery suite and an integrated physician specialty clinic. The first floor includes a physical therapy suite and treatment gym, and the second floor contains a pain clinic, wound care, weight management, specialty clinic and administration services.

The building is designed for easy horizontal expansion. Glass, stone, masonry and metal connect to nature and complement the architecture on the main hospital campus. Amenities include an outdoor fitness and agility training area, and a walking track. HFM