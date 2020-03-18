On Our Radar

DISAPPEARING ACT ntimus 85 RX Series Pharmacy Shredders provide medical facilities with HIPAA-compliant destruction of a wide range of sensitive medical information and products, including paper prescriptions, prescription bottles, ID badges and other items. The compact, commercial-grade shredders have a thin slot for paper, and a large rectangular slot for plastic pill bottles and bulky items. intimus International Group

SENSES UP Knovi Monitoring Technology detects rising water levels around rooftop drains. Monitoring occurs 24/7, with data captured in a mobile-friendly roof management system. SmartDrain sensors send automatic alerts when they detect an issue. The system also can be used to auto-populate maintenance, warranty expiration and inspection reminders. Tremco Inc.

WALLFLOWER Duratec wall covering is engineered to withstand demanding health care environments. The impact-, abrasion- and stain-resistant semi-rigid surface protection technology safeguards against glancing blows and direct hits. Value-add performance features such as rigid wall panels, corner guards and handrails can help to extend wall life. MDC Wall Coverings

CLEAR PICTURE he new 32HL710S 4K surgical monitor features a large ultra-high-definition display that leverages innovative technologies to provide highly detailed images, greater ease of use and reliability necessary for the operating room environment. The monitor is engineered to provide low latency from video source to display. Its backlight brightness monitoring and control produce consistent flicker-free video. LG Business Solutions USA

Behavioral tech and hardware

GOOD HANDLE BLSS trim is part of the Behavioral Health Series of products. With an array of functions, this trim can be used on virtually any opening in health care environments. Sloping surfaces and an overlapping rose and lever address safety concerns common in behavioral health facilities. The trim is designed for tough environments, is Americans with Disabilities Act compliant and UL listed for use with fire-rated doors. Corbin Russwin Inc.

SAFE STORAGE The RS780 Suicide Resistant Recessed Shelf creates storage space while substantially reducing ligature risk normally associated with standard shelving. It is front mounted for ease of installation and is composed of stainless steel with white powder coated surfaces. All corners are ground and predrilled for mounting. The unit can be secured with tamper resistant stainless-steel screws. Behavioral Safety Products

EMERGENCY CALL This wearable panic button solution provides silent two-way feedback. Upon activation, the button will vibrate, notifying the victim that their call for help has been received. The button’s dual technology delivers 100% room level accuracy every time. Once activated, the button identifies and tracks the victim in case they are forced to move from their original location. SymTech Solutions

EARLY ALERT Top Door Alarm provides continuous detection and notification of suicide attempts when a door is used as a ligature point. The photoelectric sensor technology is available for both the top and bottom of the door. It recognizes presence before pressure is applied to the door, allowing for a life-saving proactive emergency response. The alarm can be customized for new facilities or existing retrofits. Door Control Services

Flooring

TOUGH STEP Rubber stair treads with Kevlar are engineered to resist damage from wear and abuse. The resilient treads incorporate DuPont Kevlar, an innovative, lightweight material also found in ballistic body armor, to deliver durability and reliability. The 100% recyclable flooring resists shredding, which is a peeling of the stair tread’s nose that can create aesthetic and safety concerns. Roppe Corp.

KEEP QUIET Rejuvenations Restore is a low-maintenance heterogeneous flooring solution featuring Diamond 10 Technology coating. The scratch-, stain- and scuff-resistant flooring is designed to help control impact sound transmission and surface-generated noise. It helps to ease joint and muscle discomfort, and reduce overall tiredness and discomfort in feet. Armstrong Flooring Inc.

NATURAL OPTION DLW Linoleum Landscape Collection is comprised entirely of natural, renewable and biodegradable materials. The naturally bacteriostatic product helps to inhibit the spread of infections. The colored design throughout the homogeneous construction is made with natural raw materials and is protected by a factory-applied PUR polyurethane surface treatment. Gerflor USA