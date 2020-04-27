On Our Radar

UNDER CONTROL The X-Treme Manifold Control RX Series provides medical gas users with a comprehensive control system that brings focus to customers’ needs. The manifold control provides real-time updates on gas status and historical usage online on an easy-to-read dashboard. The dashboard is configured to be viewed on a mobile device, offering flexibility when using the system. Precise Equipment Co.

FOCUS ON FUNCTION The Frontier furniture collection for behavioral health facilities has added two shelving units and a desk to its line. The additions continue the line’s focus on durability with a comforting aesthetic and a functionality that prioritizes safety. The products are rotationally molded and feature rounded corners made of pick-proof materials. Stance Healthcare

ALL IN LINE The Evolution Medical Equipment Management Rail System provides a horizontal wall arrangement of rail, plates, adapters and accessories. It creates a component-based system that can be adapted to existing and future needs. Clinical devices, equipment and management tools snap on and off for flexibility, reorganization and ease. Paladin Healthcare LLC

GOOD HYGIENE The DebMed Electronic Hand Hygiene Monitoring System is badge-free and able to track compliance based on the World Health Organization’s “5-Moments,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s hand-hygiene standards and the Canadian “Your Four-Moments for Hand Hygiene.” It is a way to capture 100% of hand-hygiene events through a preferred method of measuring compliance. SC Johnson Professional

Power and electrical

WELL PROTECTED The ASCO Model 459 Exterior Circuit Surge Protection Hub is a surge protected tap box designed to simplify regulatory compliance. It resolves complicated wiring and protection practices with a surge-protected tap box that allows installers a centralized location to terminate exterior circuits. The hub is installed during rough-in and populated with UL-listed finger-safe power distribution blocks. ASCO Power Technologies

PROPER LOAD This line of medical grade power strips with load monitoring technology addresses the National Fire Protection Association’s NFPA 99 load monitoring requirements in the patient care vicinity. The strips feature a line-of-sight, real-time LED that will only turn on if the NFPA 99 limit of 75% or more of the load has been reached. This is an indication only, and reaching the limit will not shut off power. Leviton Manufacturing Co.

FLEXIBLE OPTIONS The KG100 and KG125 generators feature an excitation system that delivers excellent voltage response and short-circuit capability using a rare-earth, permanent magnet-excited alternator. The turbocharged engines integrate durable aluminum cylinder heads with heavy-duty valves and seats. Users can select the source for a specific application: natural gas, liquefied petroleum or dual fuel. Kohler Co.

RELIABLE SOURCE The Pow-R-Line XD switchboard features a compact design that enhances safety and reduces downtime with improved breaker change-out capability. The intelligent solution integrates both draw-out insulated case and molded case circuit breakers into a single UL 891 assembly, including new power defense breaker trip units, which allow for fewer components while keeping the system connected and customers informed. Eaton

Lighting

SAFE DESIGN Symmetry has added six new models to its lighting collection for behavioral health. Symmetry’s round, recessed ceiling luminaires feature a patented concave dome in the center of the lens that creates a beautiful ambient glow. The lighting can be used for patient overbed, general use and tunability. The luminaire includes tamper-, ligature- and impact-resistant features such as a polycarbonate lens. Visa Lighting

GET REST NorbSleep light provides a soft, warm white-color light with the wavelengths of natural evening light. Like sunset and twilight, NorbSleep prompts the body to produce melatonin, the natural hormone that signals it is time to relax, feel drowsy and fall asleep. It is a dimmable A19 LED bulb with 9 watts, similar to a 40-watt incandescent bulb, and it fits standard sockets. Norb LLC

SIMPLE SWITCH The LED Light Panel Retrofit is a direct replacement for fluorescent tubes. Existing troffers can be converted to LED light while preserving the look of a space. The lighting delivers up to 125 lumens per watt. Each model offers unique energy saving features, such as occupancy sensing, daylight harvesting and high-end trip, dimming or tri-level dimming. Litetronics