On Our Radar

MAX CAPACITY ECU4 is a mass-isolation unit that provides temporary isolation in response to a surge or escalation of patients. It can scale rapidly to accommodate large numbers of people or cover large areas. The ECU4 is designed for fast, easy setup and can be expanded or subdivided. It has been clinically evaluated and rigorously tested for efficacy of particle containment, ventilation and stability in health care environments. Mintie Corp.

CUSTOM FIT UniLine modular lab furniture includes case cabinets, wall cabinets, countertops, sinks, fixtures, base tables, mobile workstations and more. UniLine casework groupings are designed to incorporate popular casework styles into a complete laboratory interior package. The casework and cabinets are constructed of welded 18-gauge steel. Hemco Corp.

NEAT AND TIDY The Evogen EV3 and EV4 No-Touch Menstrual Care Dual Vendors are touch-free dispensers for menstrual care products that also dispense single-use disposal bags. These no-touch dispensers go hand in hand with the Evogen No-Touch Combination Receptacle, which provides easy, safe and sanitary disposal of used menstrual care products. Hospeco

KEEN EYE Setra Lite provides a simple, cost-effective and accurate way to measure and display room differential pressure in areas that require manual verification. For local staff managing an area, Setra Lite has a light ring that is green or red, showing a clear indication of room conditions. For the facility manager, using Setra Lite means the frequency of preventive maintenance walk-by inspections can be reduced. Setra Systems Inc.

Fire safety

MIND READER Cerberus Cloud Apps is a cloud-based suite of products that provides convenience, remote access and real-time monitoring of fire alarm systems, with connectivity through the cloud using a smartphone, tablet and laptop. The suite consists of The Cerberus Portal, Cerberus Test App and Cerberus Tunnel. The Cerberus Cloud Apps improves efficiency and productivity while also reducing maintenance costs and time. Siemens

SOFT SOUND System Sensor L-Series low frequency AV notification appliances are versatile, easy-to-use sounders and sounder strobes designed to address NFPA 72 commercial sleeping space regulations that require low-frequency notification in hospitals, health care facilities and assisted living facilities. System Sensor’s AV Notification devices are a versatile, easy-to-install and cohesive line of audible visual notification appliances. Honeywell Inc.

SAFETY ABOVE BlazeMaster Fire Protection CPVC Systems offer solutions for retrofitting hospital fire sprinkler systems. The BlazeMaster CPVC fire sprinkler pipe and fitting system is a nonmetallic system that offers easy installation, inherent corrosion resistance, and excellent flame and smoke characteristics. The system helps to save on life cycle costs by eliminating corrosion and scaling issues common in steel systems. Lubrizol Advanced Materials Inc.

PASS THE TEST The Simplex TrueAlert ES line of advanced, intelligent and addressable notification appliances provides electronic supervision and self-testing capability. The latest advancements include addressable speakers with individually controllable audio for targeted emergency messaging, a series of compact and highly efficient addressable LED appliances, and multi-tone appliances that meet NFPA 72 requirements. Johnson Controls

Hand Hygiene

BETTER FOR YOU Clearly Better features slender designs for both auto and manual 1150 mL foaming hand-hygiene system options. The design of these dispensers provides full visibility of the refill bottle, and both models share the same bottle and can dispense foaming hand sanitizers and soaps. The auto version features fully automatic, hands-free dispensing action with three-year battery life. Intercon

TRACKING USE The nGage electronic hand-hygiene monitoring system is a radio-frequency identification network that collects and provides a hospital with hand-hygiene data. Communication units mounted above soap and sanitizer dispensers record compliance without impeding clinical workflow via the nGage user tag. The tag can be worn under a badge. Proventix

AUTO INSIGHT Aeroscout hand-hygiene compliance monitoring automates the monitoring and reporting of hand-hygiene events to help create a compliance culture. The system’s MobileView Analytics facilitate in-depth analysis of compliance by role, location, time and individual. Visual dashboards enable managers to better understand compliance. Stanley Healthcare