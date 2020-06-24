On Our Radar

QUICK SETUP RealWall temporary wall containment solutions provide instant isolation in health care facilities to help keep workers and patients safe. The isolation room solution exceeds the ICRA Class IV and ASTM E-84 health care requirements for infection control and fire/smoke spread, and its surfaces are easily disinfected. They can be used to create separate rooms, or isolate areas or entire wings of a facility. STARC Systems

LIGHT AND EASY The Portable Healthcare Light Stand, designed for lighting areas within an arena-to-health care or hotel-to-health care setting, is an all-in-one solution that includes exam, task and night lights with an IV hanger bar. It can be used in acute and non-acute care spaces, such as nurse workstations, medication rooms, corridors and patient pods. Acuity Brands Inc.

CLEAN PROCESS TopLine bedpan washer-disinfector units are standalone systems that enable a fast cleaning and disinfection cycle thanks to short wash cycles using a built-in steam generator and water tank. The units are third-party tested and certified as effective against novel coronavirus. Its air drying and cooling process using filtered air provides added hygiene. Meiko

OPEN AND SHUT RITE Slide, an integrated opening assembly where all individual door components are included to create a complete door system, is engineered for a wide array of applications, specifically where sound control and space are critical to the design. It ensures privacy and quiet operation with sound seals and soft-close operation to minimize slamming and wear on the door and hardware. Assa Abloy

HVAC

SIMPLE SWITCH Megalam EnerGuard is a terminal HEPA/ULPA panel filter that incorporates the long-life properties of glass fiber with the low-energy consumption of membrane media to ensure optimal performance. Its media is resistant to damage during handling and operation while still providing the efficiencies required to maintain ISO cleanroom class levels. The panels are immediately substitutable into existing filter configurations. Camfil

EVERY SEASON Atherion commercial packaged ventilation is designed to effectively and efficiently meet the challenge of conditioning high volumes of outside air for ventilation. The unit can be customized to meet outside ventilation air requirements of any facility. The energy recovery exhaust option recaptures energy from the building exhaust airstream, potentially saving thousands in annual costs. Modine

CLEAR THE AIR The OptiClean negative air machine is a portable, minimum 500-cubic-feet-per-minute solution to help convert normal hospital rooms into airborne infectious isolation rooms. Designed to comply with the ASHRAE/ASHE Standard 170, Ventilation of Health Care Facilities, the OptiClean uses a 99.97% efficient filter and a heavy duty, yet quiet, motor to remove filtered contaminated air from the room. Carrier

IN CONTROL Vektor-H high plume laboratory exhaust systems in single- and two-fan configurations can be specified with a factory-preprogrammed controls package. The control system includes variable-frequency drives, a duct sensor and a separate factory-programmed logic controller. It can operate as a standalone or integrated with a building management system using BACnet. Greenheck Fan Corp.

Nurse Communication

CALL UPDATE The Provider 700 Nurse Call solution is a flexible and scalable platform that features color touchscreen operation, making it intuitive to respond to patient/resident calls; a network backbone that allows users to easily scale the system from a single nursing unit to an entire health care campus; and integrated workflow and patient/resident status to support staff efficiency. Jeron Electronic Systems Inc.

TRACKING PROGRESS The Unit CareBoard web browser application replaces the tracking board usually mounted at the nurses station. Data sets are defined by each unit, and common configurations include nurse call activity and patient/staff assignments. Dashboards can show data such as call volume and response times. WestCom Nurse Call Systems Inc.

TWO OPTIONS The Tek-CARE400 P5+ offers two versatile, touchscreen master station options: sleek and compact, or large with multiple call viewing. Both masters utilize a handset option for two-way audio communication and provide touchscreen capabilities. The P5+ addressable stations allow residents to open a voice channel between their room and the nurses station. TekTone