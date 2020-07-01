The International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety (IAHSS) published the 3rd edition of Security Design Guidelines for Healthcare Facilities. This edition was developed using the expertise of a multidisciplinary team with experience in various aspects of planning and design, Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED), compliance, and development of health care facility security and emergency management programs.

The American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE) collaborated with IAHSS to develop the resource, and Chad Beebe, AIA, CHFM, CFPS, CBO, FASHE, deputy executive director of ASHE served on the taskforce. ASHE members can purchase the guidelines at the IAHSS member price by entering code “EAHS” for the eBook or “06AHE” for the print version. Visit the IAHSS website to purchase Security Design Guidelines for Healthcare Facilities, 3rd Edition.

The new edition places considerable attention in its updated guidance to help combat violence in health care (harm-to-staff and harm-to-self) using the built environment. Specific emphasis was placed on the design of high-risk patient/observation rooms that may be used for disruptive or aggressive patients, those at risk for elopement, and forensic (prisoner) patient treatment. New guidance was created for locked emergency psychiatric section of the emergency department (also referred to as crisis intake center).

Additionally, new guidance was developed for emerging areas within the health care environment including stand-alone emergency departments and behavioral health patient care settings, as well as urgent care and surgical fare facilities.

A new chapter was created for residential long-term care facilities that addresses securing the various settings that may be used in providing residential care.