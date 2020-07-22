On Our Radar

OPEN, SHUT The Door Handle Cuff offers a hygienic approach to opening traditional interior doors to prevent the spread of germs and bacteria. Users rest their forearm into the cuff and press down on the handle and push or pull to minimize possible contamination. An easy-to-install forearm shield slips over the handle and is screwed into place. The handle fits most traditional door handles, including square or round handles. Doug Mockett & Co.

SET IN PLACE The AV B30 Adjustable Arm (B Series) offers a simple screen- and monitor-mounting solution for static applications where displays are in a stationary position, or where frequent repositioning is not required. This allows end users to manually adjust the height and orientation of displays. It is available with wall-, desktop- and pole-mounting options. Southco Inc.

CLEAN PROCESS Kindest Kare Advanced perfume-free and dye-free antimicrobial foam hand soap contains benzalkonium chloride to clean the hands and kill bacteria when used as directed. The product delivers antimicrobial efficacy of up to 99.999% for a variety of Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria in 15 seconds. SC Johnson Professional

PEACE AND QUIET The HUSH Curtain is a patented privacy curtain solution for hospital bed bays that promotes a quieter environment for healing and recovery. It is available in various fabric and track options, and even works with existing tracks. Fabric choices include a vinyl-coated clean-in-place option, in which the acoustical panels are sewn in. The traditional fabric option houses the acoustical panels in built-in pockets. Construction Specialties

FLOORING

IN SEASON The Bloom Collection features three coordinating styles of high-performance heterogeneous sheet designed for health care and senior living spaces. This sheet has a non-ortho-phthalate construction and is FloorScore Certified. The Bloom Collection is engineered to perform in demanding health care environments while remaining easy to clean. Mannington Commercial

PERFECT FIT FreeStyle BioLock Interlocking Flooring is a homogeneous floating flooring product suited for health care environments. Its glueless “zipper” construction makes it easy to install without adhesives or subfloor preparation. It can be installed over existing flooring, and tiles can be removed and reused. Its patented backing system provides comfort under foot, sound reduction and enhanced ergonomics. SelecTech

CLEAR THE WAY Walk Forward is an entrance flooring solution that offers scrubber capabilities to capture soil and reduce slips and falls for entry spaces. It features modern, abstract patterning to create scale and movement across the floor. The 24-inch-by-24-inch tiles are available in four colorways and are designed to seamlessly coordinate with other soft and hard surface flooring products by the manufacturer. Patcraft

NATURAL SPACE Interleave Modular Carpet evokes peaceful rhythms of nature to provide a calming effect in health care spaces. It is crafted with high-quality, solution-dyed Dynex SD Nylon yarn fiber, and the modular tiles provide permanent stain resistance, with cationic properties inherent to the structure of the fiber. Available in 18-inch-by-36-inch tiles, Interleave can be installed in a vertical ashlar or herringbone layout. Tarkett

SECURITY AND ACCESS CONTROL

RESTRICTED ACCESS Symplr provides web-based vendor credentialing and visitor management solutions so hospitals are better able to comply with the rapidly evolving standards relating to state-ordered safety restrictions, while ensuring vital staff are able to provide essential care. Additionally, it integrates with existing visitor management systems to significantly reduce the cost of implementation. Symplr

LOCKED AWAY Senseon Plus allows health facilities to manage access of cabinet doors, drawers, display cases and more through one system. Its intelligent control helps future-proof security infrastructure with actionable operations data and commercial-grade security. It helps maximize productivity with activity tracking and simple user management. Senseon

GOOD EYE The i-PRO Security Systems offer comprehensive, customizable solutions to meet the most diverse range of users’ specific needs. Core solutions on display include the fully integrated Video Insight 7 video management system, MonitorCast access control platform, innovative FacePRO facial recognition software and a wide variety of analytics. Panasonic