On Our Radar

UNDER PRESSURE The Envirco IsoClean filtration system is designed to easily and economically create a negative pressure isolation room/environment that meets guidelines from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for tuberculosis rooms. The IsoClean also can be used as a positive pressure clean air recirculating system in confined areas. Johnson Controls

WALL ART The Glyph Collection features playful designs and bright graphic icons, taking a modern approach to the ancient concept of hieroglyphics. The designs are digitally rendered over vitreous glass in 1-inch and half-inch tile sizes. The collection can be custom fit to a variety of surfaces. It features a 180-color palette with the ability to mix and blend shades. Artaic LLC

FRESH AIR UV Angel Air combines its proprietary UV-C air treatment system with standard in-ceiling lighting, requiring no staff interaction. Air is circulated through a sealed UV-C chamber, where it is treated with a high-intensity UV-C light. The treated air is then returned to the room. UV Angel

ON SIGHT The GigapixelCam X2 robotic camera is a premium quality solution for construction job site monitoring, live streaming and continuous security recording. The camera is mounted on an ultra-precise pan/tilt/zoom base and delivers fast, responsive control over 4G wireless networks. It features 4K picture quality and creates detailed 360-degree, five-gigapixel multilayered panoramas. EarthCam Inc.

LAUNDRY

CENTRAL SYSTEM Dositec PCB Controlled Multi-Washer dispensers meet the needs of on-premise laundries. Developed as economical solutions for laundries with four or more smaller washer extractors, the units allow the benefits of centralized dosing and can support up to six washers and eight products. It can be fitted with an electromagnetic or pneumatic pump, depending on the size of washers. Hydro Systems

QUICK DRY Speed Queen Stack Tumble Dryers feature individual drive motors to control cylinder rotation for more efficient operation. Patented oval cylinder perforations prevent small metal objects from passing through and damaging the dryer’s sweep sheets. Its axial airflow provides the most concentrated and efficient drying possible to make dry times even faster, while saving facilities money. Speed Queen by Alliance Laundry Systems

WASH AND GO The Titan-C washer’s detergent injection supply system controls five individual trigger signals for liquid supply injection. Its multiple dampers absorb vibration and reduce noise to create a quieter washing environment for on-premise laundry operations. The atomizing nozzle sprays fresh water onto clothes and the door to help achieve a rapid fill so textiles are soaked sooner and longer. LG Electronics

WINNING SOLUTION The Tide Professional on-premise laundry system is ideal for health care environments and features products formulated to deliver linens and towels that are whiter, brighter and look newer longer. It is a non-alkaline, near-neutral system; it protects fiber softness and fluff; and it has been clinically tested to be gentle on skin. P&G Professional

CLEANING

CLEAN CONTACT KaiBosh is an Environmental Protection Agency-registered no-rinse disinfectant. It also inhibits bacterial growth on most surfaces and helps eliminate odors. Its phosphate-free formulation helps control cross-contamination. It is engineered for use with the vendor’s No-Touch Cleaning and Dispense-and-Vac cleaning systems. It can also be applied using spray bottles and pump sprayers. Kaivac Inc.

TOP TO BOTTOM Easy Trap Sweep & Dust Sheets are disposable dust sheets designed to be flexible enough for high dusting, floor dusting and hand dusting. The sheets pick up dirt, dust and sand, and both sides can be used to capture hard-to-trap hair, glitter and fur with its very light adhesive. The sheets are made with at least 60% recycled content. 3M

GERM KILLER OxyCide Daily Disinfectant Cleaner recently received Environmental Protection Agency approval for efficacy against C. auris. The one-step disinfectant, virucide and deodorizer with sporicidal activity is for daily use on both flexible and hard nonporous surfaces. It kills C. auris in three minutes as well as C. difficile and 32 other organisms. Ecolab