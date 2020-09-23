On Our Radar

CLEANED UP The Disinfectant RCT Cleaner Concentrate and Quat Disinfectant Cleaner Concentrate have been accepted by the Environmental Protection Agency for the adoption of an efficacy claim against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The RCT cleans, disinfects and deodorizes hard surfaces, while the quat disinfectant is a one-step disinfectant, cleaner, fungicide, mildewstat and virucide. 3M

KEEP DISTANCE Wellness Divider is used to divide space between seated guests in waiting rooms, lounges, and guest and lobby areas to assist in stopping the spread of airborne germs. The freestanding dividers reach an overall height of 52 inches. The base and divider can be easily cleaned and sanitized to further mitigate germ transmission. Integra Inc.

ADDED LAYER UVZone is a shoe sanitizing station that was shown in independent studies to eliminate up to 99.999% of pathogens, including MRSA, C. difficile, E. coli, C. auris, Staphylococcus aureus and Klebsiella pneumoniae in seconds. The UVZone is easy to use with any footwear and plugs into a standard outlet. Patho3gen Solutions

BUILT TO LAST SafeWalls is a commercial-grade, Type II wall covering that brings graphic design or imagery to life, from murals and logos to patterns and photographs. It features a polymer surface that is naturally antibacterial. It is manufactured with safe active antimicrobials, which inhibit the growth of 99.99% of microbes, bacteria and viruses on the surface. It is adverse to aging and resistant to chemicals and stains. BrandArmor

PLUMBING

QUICK SWITCH The EZ Gear Technology portfolio has expanded with EZ Gear Sensor Flush Valves and Retrofit Kits. Each valve contains the chemical-resistant Zurn Go Blue parts. The diaphragms, gaskets and seals last eight to 10 times longer than rubber components. The line is available in battery-powered models. Zurn Industries

SEAMLESS SUPPLY The EVR touchless faucet is a one-piece cast brass body that’s built for high-traffic restrooms. Its vandal-resistant outlet withstands tampering, and a high and long spout reach improves the user experience. It is available with thermostatic protection to prevent scalding. Users can add a long-term power supply option, which is a maintenance-free power source that operates for up to 30 years. Chicago Faucets

LAB USE ONLY The FC-2026-WG Sink with Full Flushing Rim is designed for use in health care facilities and research labs. Constructed of heavy-duty stainless steel, the sink can withstand harsh chemicals while providing extended service life. Its integral stainless steel inlet and full flushing rim system provide a 360-degree wash down of the large and deep basin. A wall-guard shroud package creates an anti-splash zone. Just Manufacturing

SMOOTH SURFACE Express lavatory decks have expanded with the Express GLX Series and Express TLX Series. Each are built for high durability, fast installation, and easy cleaning and maintenance. The GLX Series features a linear design with extra space to place belongings, while the TLX Series features a streamlined trough design. A smooth and nonporous surface prevents bacteria, mold and delamination. Bradley Corp.

POWER AND ELECTRICAL

POWER THROUGH The CyberPower MPV615S Medical Grade Surge Protector delivers vital surge protection for health care facilities, allowed for use within 6 feet of a patient for noncritical care applications. The surge protection prevents spikes in energy caused by storms and electrical power surges from reaching sensitive medical equipment in health care facilities. It has six medical grade outlets. Cyber Power Systems

DON’T INTERRUPT The Security Plus II uninterruptible power supply integrates a low-impedance isolation transformer and highload in-rush capacity to mitigate oversizing and overspending. Its ultra-quiet operation, compact footprint and customizable back panel for direct plug-in installation make it user friendly. Ametek Powervar

IN THE DATA PredictPulse Insight cloudbased analytics for data center infrastructure is used to predict the failure of power components. It adds predictive analytics to the PredictPulse remote monitoring service, shifting power monitoring from a reactive to a proactive model. It collects and analyzes data from connected power devices, providing information needed to take action. Eaton

SAVING GREEN The VDC-XXT flywheel system is a 450 kW clean energy storage flywheel that protects data centers, hospital imaging systems and other mission-critical processes against power outages. Paired with three-phase uninterruptible power supply, the flywheel technology provides instantaneous and reliable power backup. It is also a green, cost-saving alternative to UPSs that use lead-acid or lithium-ion batteries. Vycon

FLOORING

EYE CATCHING TSonata Elements is an 18-by-36-inch luxury vinyl tile (LVT) that provides the hygienic benefits of LVT complemented with a dimensional striated textile visual inspired by modular carpet tiles. The gradient color pattern provides the same versatility of carpet tiles to create unlimited interior design options. It features no-wax-for-life flooring that can be easily cleaned with disinfecting agents. American Biltrite

FIT FLOORING The Ecore Commercial Wellness Collection includes seven products ideal for wellness, physical therapy and fitness applications. The surfaces are made from vulcanized composition rubber to create durable and ergonomic floors. The surfaces absorb shock, mitigate fatigue, dampen noise transmission and help to prevent falls. Ecore

EASY SETUP Performa heterogenous sheet flooring is an ideal solution for temporary acute care that offers safety, speed and value in one comprehensive solution. Heat-welded seams provide a continuous surface without joints that would harbor pathogens. The flooring’s RollSmart adhesive ensures facilities can be occupied immediately. Tarkett