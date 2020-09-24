The largest and most influential event for health care facilities management and engineering professionals, the American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE) Annual Conference & Technical Exhibition, has transformed into a dynamic online experience, the ASHE 2020 Virtual Conference.

“As excited as we were to put on a memorable in-person annual meeting in Chicago this fall, the public health and safety of our attendees, staff and volunteers outweighed any other considerations in our collective decision-making process,” says Deanna Martin, CAE, ASHE executive director. “We’re looking forward to providing our attendees and exhibitors with a collaborative digital experience.”

Health facilities professionals are invited join their peers on Oct. 5-7 to learn, connect and grow as they reimagine the health care physical environment together.

The ASHE 2020 Virtual Conference will deliver high-impact keynote and breakout sessions, networking opportunities as well as a variety of opportunities for attendees to explore premier products, solutions and thought leadership from trusted authorities in the field.

Attendees can earn more continuing education credits (CECs) at this year’s virtual conference than past ASHE in-person conferences. CECs can be earned during both the live and on-demand sessions.

Facilities professionals can experience this virtual conference from the comfort of their favorite spaces as they enjoy:

The same trusted high-quality education that can be expected from ASHE.

Engaging peer-networking events and exhibits.

The chance to earn up to 25.5 CECs with extended on-demand access through Dec. 31.

Sessions and exhibits

Topic areas for the ASHE virtual conference will include Department of Defense/Veterans Affairs; the business of health care facilities management; compliance tactics; expanding the facilities professional’s role; infection prevention; operational sustainability and efficiency; patient experience; and planning, design and construction. At press time, general sessions include the following:

Opening session and keynote presentation. Jon Dorenbos, magician and former long snapper for the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles, will discuss why “Life is Magic.” Dorenbos is a seasoned motivational and keynote speaker with more than 10 years of experience.

“Compliance with Accreditation – Leading the Way to Zero.” This general session will feature Mark G. Pelletier, R.N., chief operating officer of accreditation and certification operations, and chief nursing executive for The Joint Commission.

“Where We’re Headed – A Discussion on Pandemic Recovery.” Jonathan Flannery, MHSA, FASHE, FACHE, ASHE’s senior associate director of advocacy, will moderate this panel, which will include Brad Pollitt, AIA, vice president of facilities development at UF Health Shands; Pier-George Zanoni, PE, CIH, of the health facilities engineering section for the state of Michigan – licensing and regulatory affairs; Michael P. Sheerin, PE, LEED AP, chief executive officer at TLC Engineering Solutions; Frank D. Rudilosso, PE, M.Eng, CHSP, director of facilities organizational readiness at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital; and Robert D. Booth, MPH, CIH, senior health care consultant at Oncore Inc.

“Joint Commission Update.” This general session will include Herman A. McKenzie, MBA, CHSP, director of the department of engineering for the standards interpretation group at The Joint Commission; James Kendig, CHSP, CHCM, CHEM, LHRM, field director for surveyor management and development of accreditation and certification operations at The Joint Commission; and Timothy Markijohn, CHFM, CHE, field director for the surveyor management and support division of accreditation and certification operations at The Joint Commission.

“Just Ask ASHE Codes and Standards Forum.” Chad Beebe, AIA, CHFM, CFPS, CBO, FASHE, deputy executive director for ASHE, will moderate this panel, which will include Michael Crowley, PE, FSFPE, vice president for industry relations at Jensen Hughes; Dave Dagenais, FASHE, CHFM, CHSP, senior director of plant operations, clinical engineering, emergency management and safety officer at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital; Jonathan Hart, PE, SASHE, CHC, technical lead at the National Fire Protection Association; and William Koffel, PE, FSFPE, president of Koffel Associates Inc.

Additionally, the virtual exhibit hall will allow virtual attendees to connect with ASHE’s network of corporate partners and engage directly with exhibitors via live chat, access resources on-demand and learn about the latest product and service solutions.

At press time, partners included Brady, Caterpillar Inc., Corrigo Inc., Dude Solutions Inc., Eaton, W.W. Grainger Inc., Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Specified Technologies Inc. and Watts Water Technologies Inc., among others.

Frequently asked questions about the virtual conference

Health care facilities professionals shouldn’t miss this exciting opportunity to connect with key health care facility management decision-makers and reinforce their commitment to the future of health care. The following are some frequently asked questions about the American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE) 2020 Virtual Conference format:

How do I participate in the ASHE annual 2020 virtual event?

The ASHE Virtual Conference is a web-based event taking place on Oct. 5-7, 2020, and will include a keynote speaker, presentations, breakouts, interactive chatrooms and more. After completing the online registration, facilities professionals will receive a confirmation email containing important information related to the event platform.

Will I be able to ask questions during the sessions?

Yes, each session includes a private chat feature where facilities professionals can engage and ask questions of the presenter.

Will the virtual event be accessible beyond Oct. 7, 2020?

Yes, facilities professionals will be able to rewatch content at their own pace with extended on-demand access through Dec. 31, 2020. If facilities professionals have not yet registered for the Oct. 5-7 dates but plan to access the conference at a later date, they still need to complete their registration to gain access to the virtual event.

Will the virtual event have an exhibit hall?

Yes, the online platform features booths for each of ASHE’s valued partner sponsors where product experts and leaders in the field will be on hand to answer all product questions. ASHE encourages facilities professionals to visit each of the partner booths and interact with sponsors, staff and peers within each booth.

Are there other networking opportunities during the virtual event?

Yes, there are many networking opportunities! ASHE encourages facilities professionals to spend time in the ASHE lounge, where they can chat publicly with fellow attendees and sponsors. The chat will show the profiles of everyone who is in the lounge. From there, professionals can click on the profiles of other attendees to learn more about them and to initiate private communication. In their profiles, professionals can send them emails, request private chats or send a virtual business card.

Who can I contact if I have additional questions?

If facilities professionals still have unanswered questions, they can contact ASHE via email at ashe@aha.org and ASHE will assist with any needs.