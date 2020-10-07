The final day of the American Society for Health Care Engineering’s (ASHE’s) virtual conference begins with an 8:30 general session providing the latest business updates happening within ASHE and recognition of the 2020 ASHE Award winners.

The general session will be followed by concurrent sessions on critical power systems, renovating a big-box retail site for health care use, ways to simplify health care facility compliance and more.

Here’s a recap of Day 2's general sessions:

Jonathan Flannery, MHSA, FASHE, FACHE, senior associate director of advocacy, ASHE led the morning’s panel discussion on pandemic recovery. He was joined by Robert Booth, MPH, CIH, senior health care consultant, Oncore; Brad Pollitt, AIA, vice president, facilities UH Health Shands; Frank D. Rudilosso, PE, M.Eng, CHSP, director facilities regulatory readiness, New York-Presbyterian Hospital; Michal Sheering, PE, CEO, TLC Engineering Solutions Inc.; and Pier-George Zanoni, PE, CIH, facility engineering specialist for the state of Michigan.

The group discussed the impact the pandemic has had on the physical environment, as well as the tools to manage preplanning, immediate, and short- and long-term needs to help in recovery efforts. The panel also made note that some modifications being made to the facilities due to the pandemic, such as more airborne infectious isolation rooms, negative pressure intensive care units and improve compartmentation should be considered for the new norm moving forward.

The second general session featured an update from The Joint commission, including those related to new and proposed standards including Legionella, as well as the new virtual survey process. In addition to updates on regulatory requirements, the group also shared advice on how facilities can prepare for surveys. Speakers all from The Joint Commission included James Kendig, MS, CHSP, CHCM, CHEM, LHRM, field director, surveyor management and development accreditation and certification operations; Tim Markijohn, MBA, MHA, CHFM, CHE, field director, surveyor management and support division of accreditation and certification operations; Herman McKenzie, MBA, CHSP, director, standards interpretation group engineering.

The 2020 ASHE Annual Virtual Conference was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has put a halt on large in-person gatherings. The three-day online experience is replete with opportunities for networking, education and earning continuing education credits, meeting new vendors and finding solutions for facilities operations.

Although today is the final day of the live conference, sessions will be available for purchasing and on-demand through Dec. 31.