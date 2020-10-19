On Our Radar

STURDY DOOR The Madera and CuriStain smooth grain doors are steel with a tight wood grain stain design that will not crack or chip like wood. The doors have a three-hour fire rating with temperature rise options, and are moisture and pest resistant. With six standard finishes, the consistent wood grain patterns are stained to follow the true grain direction of genuine paneled stile and rail wood doors. Assa Abloy Group

COOL AND CALM The WSG30 monitoring system is ideal for hospitals, blood and tissue banks, and pharmacies that must keep medical products and samples in cold storage units. The WSG30 system identifies changes in preset parameters and notifies users when sensor readings fall out of range. It tracks temperature changes, humidity and more. Sensaphone

ONE AND DONE KaiSan II is a concentrated no-rinse, hospital-use cleaner for finished surfaces. It disinfects, cleans and deodorizes in one step, helping to limit cross-contamination. It rinses freely, leaving behind no grit or soap scum. It may be applied through the manufacturer’s no-touch cleaning systems, spray bottles and automatic washing systems. Kaivac Inc.

ALL CONTAINED The ZipWall Steel Frame Magnetic Door Kit 3070 is a self-closing magnetic door that fits standard 3-by-7-foot commercial steel frame doors. Its magnetic strips snap the door panel directly onto the steel frame of the doorway for easy installation. The strong, self-closing magnets allow workers easy, hands-free access to the job site while maintaining the dust seal. ZipWall

FIRE SAFETY

RIGHT FIT The Tyco Rapid Seal Adapter product line is designed to help streamline fire sprinkler head installations. The product line, made with BlazeMaster CPVC non-metallic compound, has grown to include 11 fittings that save on installation time by eliminating the need for sprinkler tape or sealant. In addition to new products, all products in the line have been updated to be more compact for increased flexibility. Johnson Controls

GOOD BARRIER EZ-Firestop Grommets are for sealing penetrations of individual and small bundles of cables through gypsum board. Molded from premium plenum plastics with a soft foam inner core, the product eliminates the need for sleeves, firestop putties and sealants. It is ideal for alarm, security or wireless access point installations, and designed for one- and two-hour fire-rated gypsum board wall assemblies. Specified Technologies Inc.

WELL PROTECTED Freezemaster antifreeze protects fire sprinklers against costly corrosion and severe cold. The antifreeze is now UL-listed and has been shown to offer breakthrough corrosion-resistance properties, increasing sprinkler system reliability. It can be installed per its listing and serviced in new and existing fire sprinkler systems. Lubrizol Advanced Materials Inc.

CLOSE EYE Cerberus Cloud Apps is a cloud-based suite of products that provides convenience, remote access and real-time monitoring of fire alarm systems, with connectivity through the cloud using a smartphone, tablet and laptop. The suite consists of The Cerberus Portal, Cerberus Test App and Cerberus Tunnel. The Cerberus Cloud Apps improves efficiency and productivity while reducing maintenance costs and time. Siemens

FLOORING

THIS WAY Through the Imaginations and Collections Infinies programs, hospitals can create customized solutions to aid navigation while maintaining social distancing. Die-cut shapes, such as arrows or footprints, are available through the Imaginations program in a wide variety of materials from modular soft surface to heterogeneous sheet vinyl. Collections Infinies allows facilities to co-create a brand-new digitally printed luxury vinyl tile floor, or recolor an existing design. Tarkett

GROUND SUPPORT Crossings Rx features a new textile-inspired pattern and offers the same performance and sustainability characteristics of other surfaces in the Rx collection. Its vulcanized composition rubber base layer is fusion-bonded to a contemporary heterogeneous vinyl sheet using patented technology. It is an ergonomic and supportive surface. Ecore

GREEN QUALITY PURline Fusion is from a class of ecological, hygienic and resilient flooring made from sustainable, high-performance bio-based polyurethane, which is manufactured from plant-based oils and non-limited naturally occurring mineral components. The nonporous flooring is GreenGuard Gold and Cradle to Cradle Silver certified. Mats Inc.