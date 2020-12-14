On Our Radar

LOOKING UP Health Zone ceilings with BioBlock Plus resist the growth of bacteria, mold, mildew and odor on the ceiling tile surface. Health Zone ceilings are also water repellent, washable, sustainable, recyclable and safe for use with many disinfectants. The panels also exceed Facility Guidelines Institute requirements for cleanability and acoustics in general health care spaces. Armstrong World Industries Inc.

CLEAR ZONE DUZcart is a mobile dust containment cart designed for ceiling access in infection control areas. The cart is designed and built by people who use them every day. It is engineered for quick and easy deployment and is built for the rigors of daily, repetitive use. The dust containment carts were constructed to exceed hospital regulations. DUZcart

ARTFUL EYE The Artistry Collection, featuring six plank and six tile visuals, is the latest addition to the PRESTG line of premium SPC flooring products. The LVT collection offers realistic visuals and textures that create a dramatic artistic statement for health care interior spaces. The collection brings the dynamic mix-and-match design concept to LVT flooring. LG Hausys Ltd.

READ THE ROOM ThermalAlert is a smart thermal scanning and imaging system for automated temperature screening. With a detection time of less than one second and accuracy of plus/minus 0.5 degrees Fahrenheit, smart alerts from thermal imaging cameras are sent instantly to medical staff or security employee monitors, computers or mobile devices. Individuals with abnormal temperature readings then can be redirected. Zyter Inc.

FURNISHINGS

CREATING SPACE KickStart Lounge is a modern collection designed to address a wide range of applications for community spaces. Freestanding and modular pieces allow specifiers and designers to outfit facilities and environments in a variety of ways. The collection’s classic forms and refined scale are enhanced through precise details, tailored upholstery available with contrasting fabrics, and a horizontal stitch detail. Indiana Furniture

CLEAN SEATING The Brighton (pictured), Solitude and Alta Series, all part of the Alpine Collection, now feature an all-sides clean-out option. With space between the seat, the back and the sides, this not only reduces the time needed to clean the seat, but enables more of the entire seat and surrounding surfaces to be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized as needed. Integra Seating

SLEEP TIGHT Strada is a comfortable sleep sofa that converts to a sleep surface of 76 inches by 27 inches while maintaining its minimalist footprint. It is mechanism-free and easy to clean, making it a great option for patient rooms and other health care spaces. It features an innovative suspension system for enhanced comfort and high clearance design to enable easy access for floor cleaning. Stance Healthcare

TABLE PLACEMENT The Norix Forté Table Collection includes two lines: the Café and Occasional. The Forté Café table has a molded cylindrical hourglass base that pairs with Forté guest chairs. The line is suitable for daily use in demanding environments, including behavioral health. The Forté occasional table collection is a free-standing table that can be optionally gained with lounge seating. Norix Group Inc.

WASTE MANAGEMENT

ADDED PROTECTION Busch Systems recycling and waste stations with all-new Element lids made with CuVerro Shield protect the hardware used every day. The antimicrobial coating is incorporated into the Element lid finish during the manufacturing process and will not wash off or wear away. CuVerro Shield will last for the lifetime of the hardware finish. Busch Systems International Inc.

COMPACT SOLUTION The Integrated Sterilizer & Shredder is a steam sterilizer with an integrated shredder. It is designed for on-site, small-capacity conversion of medical waste in hospitals and clinics. The process starts with the vessel loaded manually or automatically with a lift. Waste is shredded, sterilized and dehydrated in a 25- to 40-minute cycle. BioSAFE Engineering

SAFE KEEPING The S14 Sharpmart reusable sharps container is the smallest container of the S-series range for biomedical sharps. Its compact design makes it ideal for patient room use and lighter sharps volume areas. A gravity-balanced safety tray restricts hand-access to contents and ensures safe disposal of even the lightest of sharps. Daniels Health