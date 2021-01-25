Each panel of AdventHealth’s solar array produces 470 watts of energy. Image courtesy of AdventHealth

AdventHealth has taken a major step toward developing renewable energy at its Orlando campus.

With more than 1,800 solar panels on AdventHealth Orlando’s newest parking garage, the health care system anticipates saving more than $4.6 million in energy costs while energizing important systems within its flagship campus.

“AdventHealth is committed to enhancing environmental sustainability throughout our health system in Central Florida,” says Jennifer Wandersleben, president and CEO of acute care services for AdventHealth’s Central Florida division.

AdventHealth’s solar array represents the largest on-site solar project for a health care organization in Central Florida and is the largest solar project within Orlando city limits.

The 300-ton steel canopy will generate more than 1.3 million kilowatt-hours annually and power 84% of the executive office building. The array also will be used to offset some energy usage for other operations throughout the Orlando campus.

ESA Solar of Lake Mary, Fla., provided engineering, procurement and construction for the project, which should help offset nearly 32 million pounds of carbon dioxide and more than 11.5 million gallons of water in the next 25 years.

Wandersleben says future plans are being discussed to set up similar solar arrays at other AdventHealth facilities in central Florida. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer supported the renewable energy effort, which echoes sustainability efforts by the city.