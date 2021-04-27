The latest expansion includes the creation of 14 patient bays, four of which are dedicated to treating behavioral health patients. Image courtesy of Bon Secours Community Hospital

Port Jervis, N.Y.-based Bon Secours Community Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth), recently completed the latest phase of its emergency department (ED) expansion, which now allows most ED patients to be seen by a provider in 30 minutes or less.

The ED upgrades include the creation of 14 patient bays (up from 11), each equipped with new beds and advanced diagnostic and monitoring equipment, and four of which are dedicated to treating behavioral health patients. Upcoming phases will add an observation unit and a new fast-track unit, nearly doubling the space’s footprint to approximately 10,000 square feet by the end of 2021.

Sophie Crawford-Rosso, R.N., MSN, NE-BC, hospital administrator and vice president, says the ED expansion is part of WMCHealth’s $40 million “Investing in a Healthier Community Medical Village” Project.

“This is a significant step in fulfilling our promise to provide the very best care in the region,” she says. “By providing enhanced inpatient, outpatient and community care services, we are proud to begin transforming the health outcomes of Port Jervis residents as well as those from nearby areas.”

Better patient flow and experience have been achieved by redesigning the triage and fast track areas. Improvements in the proximity of support services, such as the laboratory and imaging services, have also helped facilitate patient throughput.

“We’ve reduced our wait times by nearly 10% to 12 minutes, our quickest times ever. This makes our wait times 21 minutes quicker than the national average,” says Crawford-Rosso, who notes that Bon Secours has instituted a pledge that aims for patients to be seen by a provider within 30 minutes of check-in.

To meet this goal, the hospital uses an electronic medical record system to monitor wait times, which are displayed on a screen in green, yellow and red colors. The clock begins ticking when the patient registers and continues as they are seen by a triage nurse and medical provider. If the patient’s wait time exceeds 30 minutes, the screen turns red to alert staff of the delay.

“Our average wait times are consistently well below the 30-minute pledge,” she says. “We’re proud to create an ED with high quality, a great experience and quick service.”