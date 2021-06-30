The Joint Commission has announced new standards applicable to business occupancies that are located within or attached to a hospital. Hospitals and behavioral health facilities alike need to take time to assess compliance with these new requirements.

Though not previously a core area of survey focus, business occupancies frequently represent a substantial percentage of an organization’s services portfolio and require immediate action where noncompliance exists.

In short, the standards are broken into five categories:

LS.05.01.10: Building maintained to minimize effects of fire, smoke and heat. LS.05.01.20: Maintaining the integrity of the means of egress. LS.05.01.30: Protecting individuals from hazards of fire and smoke. LS.05.01.34: Maintaining fire alarm systems. LS.05.01.35. Maintaining fire extinguishing equipment.

There are several steps that can be taken to prepare for these new standards: