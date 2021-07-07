An ICU patient room featuring Viscor's 103 Certolux MD2-3461 luminaires
Image courtesy of Viscor
The Challenge:
Provide custom medical grade luminaires for 120 temporary intensive care unit (ICU) beds within one week in the midst of a global pandemic.
The Process:
Utilizing flexible manufacturing expertise and state-of-the art equipment to produce a medical grade luminaire to meet the customer's exact specifications for 120 temporary ICU beds.
Our Solution:
Viscor produced and delivered 103 Certolux MD2-3461 spec-grade luminaires within one week of request, assisting this time sensitive plan to triple the ICU bed capacity. This luminaire is designed as a combination ambient/exam light for health care facilities and is offered in 2 feet by 2 feet, or 2 feet by 4 feet sizes with multiple configurable options.
The Results:
- Unmatched speed. The team met deadlines and kept client’s scheduling on track.
- Close Work Partnership. Architects, contractors and the client were involved every step of the way.
- Reliable Quality. The solution provides guaranteed performance, energy savings and less maintenance.
