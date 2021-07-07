An ICU patient room featuring Viscor's 103 Certolux MD2-3461 luminaires Image courtesy of Viscor

The Challenge:

Provide custom medical grade luminaires for 120 temporary intensive care unit (ICU) beds within one week in the midst of a global pandemic.

The Process:

Utilizing flexible manufacturing expertise and state-of-the art equipment to produce a medical grade luminaire to meet the customer's exact specifications for 120 temporary ICU beds.

Our Solution:

Viscor produced and delivered 103 Certolux MD2-3461 spec-grade luminaires within one week of request, assisting this time sensitive plan to triple the ICU bed capacity. This luminaire is designed as a combination ambient/exam light for health care facilities and is offered in 2 feet by 2 feet, or 2 feet by 4 feet sizes with multiple configurable options.

The Results:

The team met deadlines and kept client's scheduling on track. Close Work Partnership. Architects, contractors and the client were involved every step of the way.

Architects, contractors and the client were involved every step of the way. Reliable Quality. The solution provides guaranteed performance, energy savings and less maintenance.

Download case study to learn more.