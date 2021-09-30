The AHE 2021 Health Care Leadership and Preparedness Symposium will be held Oct. 31-Nov. 3 in Orlando, Fla. Image by Getty Images

Environmental services (EVS) professionals and those who collaborate with them should join the Association for the Health Care Environment (AHE) for its first-ever Health Care Leadership and Preparedness Symposium on Oct. 31-Nov. 3 in Orlando, Fla. Featuring an exhilarating new program, format, look and feel, as well as exciting surprises, the four-day, one-time certificate program and “un-conference” will feature best-in-class education and training presented by renowned experts.

Attendees can prepare their teams for tomorrow’s disruption at this all-new event, which offers cutting-edge solutions, best-in-class resources and timely sessions about problems impacting the EVS field. It is also the only time the Certificate of Leadership and Preparedness will be offered.

Participants will leave with tangible takeaways including risk assessments, tools and leadership strategies to combat emerging pathogens; manage infectious outbreaks and mass casualty events; and effectively lead and staff EVS departments. Participants also will enhance their ability to implement new technologies, initiate performance improvement measures and improve patient experience at their facilities.

Additionally, AHE will hold a virtual conference on Nov. 30-Dec. 2, which will offer some of the Symposium sessions plus more from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Environmental Protection Agency and others.

Here’s what participants can expect at this year’s in-person Symposium in Orlando:

Engaging education opportunities. They will participate and engage in collaborative presentations, facilitated group discussions and other learning opportunities.

Leadership and strategic learning. They will tackle critical leadership challenges alongside recognized authorities in the field of health care EVS while participating in interactive sessions.

Solution center activities. They will discover innovative preparedness solutions before the next disruption or outbreak.

Networking. They will connect and collaborate with other health care professionals who are implementing new technologies and shaping new protocols and techniques that impact everyone in the EVS field.

An all-new certificate. They will be able to earn an all-new, highly coveted, one-time-only certificate that validates their knowledge and expertise in the EVS field.

Speaker highlights

Opening keynoter Colonel Mike Mullane, a retired space shuttle astronaut and weapon systems operator, is an acclaimed speaker on the topics of teamwork, leadership and safety. He has educated and inspired thousands of leaders from every walk of business, government and health care with his incredibly unique program. Mullane will speak on “Guarding Against Normalization of Deviance,” a phenomenon in which individuals or teams repeatedly accept a lower standard of performance until that lower standard becomes the norm. How do EVS leaders prevent the normalization of low performance? This session will provide proven strategies that work.

William Rutala, Ph.D., will explore C. auris and other pathogens. He will shed light on infection prevention concepts such as environmental survival, transmission, germicidal activity and control measures.

Colleen Sweeney, founder and owner of Sweeney Healthcare Enterprises, will help leaders explore how practicing mindfulness can change everything in her session titled, “Resiliency, Perspective, and Mindfulness.” Leadership is one of the toughest jobs in the world. Resiliency and perspective are essential for thriving in the world of successful health care leaders.

Closing keynoter Adam Creek, Canadian gold medalist and executive business coach, will share how optimally functioning teams can help manage risk, maximize results and achieve greatness. His session, “Strong Teams, Shared Leadership,” will outline strategies to improve communication, strengthen culture and engage teams through shared leadership.

Panel discussions

The Symposium and virtual conference also will feature discussions exploring regulatory updates, leadership strategies and disinfectant efficacy specific to bioburden removal.

Are Increased Hygiene Standards the New Normal? Experts will provide information on post-pandemic accreditation survey readiness and updates on policy and hygiene guidance. Participants will hear from The Joint Commission about top survey findings that EVS leaders need to know; the Environmental Protection Agency about emerging viral pathogens and disinfectant efficacy; and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services about public reporting, star ratings and HCAHPS.

Experts will provide information on post-pandemic accreditation survey readiness and updates on policy and hygiene guidance. Participants will hear from The Joint Commission about top survey findings that EVS leaders need to know; the Environmental Protection Agency about emerging viral pathogens and disinfectant efficacy; and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services about public reporting, star ratings and HCAHPS. Five Strategies for Developing Today’s Health Care Leaders. Leadership is inspiring people to live the vision, mission and values of their organizations. Great leaders empower people to make decisions that support these. This panel discussion of seasoned executive leaders will share five essential strategies for developing and building today’s most critical leadership skills. As a bonus, participants will walk away with an actionable leadership strategy and plan to articulate the value of their EVS departments.

Leadership is inspiring people to live the vision, mission and values of their organizations. Great leaders empower people to make decisions that support these. This panel discussion of seasoned executive leaders will share five essential strategies for developing and building today’s most critical leadership skills. As a bonus, participants will walk away with an actionable leadership strategy and plan to articulate the value of their EVS departments. Benefits, Burdens and Proper Application for Disposable and Reusable Products. AHE’s expert panel will discuss how products included in an environmental disinfection bundle should be evaluated, covering topics such as differences in efficacy and substrates, decarbonization strategies, reprocessing, ease of use, and best use cases for reusable and disposables. The panel also will look back at recent supply chain challenges and panic buying, and will present a plan for future preparedness.

Whether they are EVS professionals, infection preventionists, EVS vendors, facilities directors or operations directors, this event is for anybody with a stake in the health care EVS field.

