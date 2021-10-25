The Healthcare Facilities Symposium & Expo (HFSE) will be held December 6-8 in Austin, Texas.





After a year where adaptability and flexibility took on whole new meanings, the Healthcare Facilities Symposium & Expo (HFSE) is looking forward to reuniting the Symposium community this December 6-8 in Austin, Texas. HFSE is the original event that examines the trends in healthcare and the trends in healthcare design as one single movement. Industry leaders from AEC Firms to healthcare providers come together for three days of education and collaboration.

Resonating through the event is the theme of Designing Opportunity Out of Challenge. Together we can view the complex healthcare challenges of our time as opportunities for the next generation of healthcare environments and their patients. How can we apply sound design principals to better meet the needs of an aging population while quenching the thirst for access of the younger generations? How can we see beyond buzzwords and the most popular project delivery methods to promote and select the right individualized approach for each facility?

CONFERENCE PROGRAM

The conference program will feature sessions presented by leading healthcare providers, AEC firms and researchers. Case-studies and instructional sessions will tackle issues challenging design teams today including physical security of facilities, COVID alternative care sites, adaptive reuse in ambulatory care projects, ICU design, energy efficiency, wayfinding and re-designing HVAC systems post COVID.

For the third year, HFSE is offering the Healthcare Providers Only Roundtable. The purpose of this roundtable is to create an environment for individuals employed by a hospital or healthcare system who oversee capital construction projects to gather and openly exchange ideas. The topics covered in this one-of-a-kind provider only roundtable include:

Departmental organizational structure and administration

Departmental services and standards

Management of information

Professional services, contracts and project execution

Department organization; staffing metrics; relationships with other departments

Standards – what, why and how; role in branding

Diversity & Inclusion – what are people doing with their consultants; do you have a program

KEYNOTES

HFSE will feature three keynotes intended to educate, inspire and make attendees think differently. The event will be kicked off by Alan Graham, Founder and CEO, Mobile Loaves & Fishes. Mobile Loaves & Fishes is a social outreach ministry committed to providing permanent, sustainable solutions for the chronically homeless while surrounding them with compassion, love and dignity. Those who know Alan best know that he is a man on a mission — to relieve the struggles homeless individuals face in obtaining their basic needs of food, community and a place to call home. Since its founding in 1998, Mobile Loaves & Fishes volunteers have served more than 5 million meals with a side of hope to homeless men and women living on the streets of Austin. The organization has also spawned similar food truck ministries in other cities across the U.S. With the support of more than 19,000 volunteers, Mobile Loaves & Fishes is the largest prepared feeding program to the homeless and working poor in Austin, Texas. Graham is also the visionary behind MLF’s Community First! Village — a 27-acre master planned development that provides affordable, permanent housing and a supporting community to the chronically homeless in Central Texas.

On Tuesday, hear from keynote speaker, Meghan Nechrebecki, CEO of Health Care Transformation and former Tedx speaker, as she inspires us all to think differently about the future of health care delivery. Meghan will discuss how health care is drastically shifting to digitize, optimize, and improve outcomes and experience for patients, clinicians, and administration. Nechrebecki, is the founder and CEO of Health Care Transformation, an early-stage digital health tech company that provides digital asynchronous video technology to providers and payers. She is a healthcare administration and operations improvement expert with a career focused on value-based care and population health. Her work has spanned across many top healthcare organizations, including CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Privia Health, Advisory Board, and UCLA Health. She earned her MSPH from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health where she was a Delta Omega Alpha scholar for graduating in the top 10% of her class and a BS from University of Wisconsin-Madison with a dual degree in Biochemistry and Spanish. Check out Meghan's Ted Talk “Shaping the Future of Health Care”. She has been featured on many shows, podcasts, and written publications including Slice of Healthcare Podcast, Good Morning LaLa Land, Business Rockstars, Touch Point Podcast, Thrive Global, Authority Magazine, Medical Economics, and more. Health Care Transformation is her first company.

Closing out the event will be Bruce Komiske, MHA, FACHE presenting Design and build your new hospital for half the cost and have fun while doing it! Komiske is a formally trained and highly experienced hospital administrator who learned early in his career that his real passion was creating award winning, new hospital projects, unique to their locations. By necessity, he also had to integrate project management with raising the funds, which he discovered - enhanced the overall success of each one of his projects. Bruce has influenced hospital design around the world by leading the teams to create 8 major hospital projects, his consulting and presentations in over 30 countries, and the publication of 6 books on Designing the World's Best Children’s Hospitals. Attendees will learn from four major new hospital projects how to integrate project management with philanthropy to create world class facilities while saving a minimum of 50% of the conventional cost.

EXHIBIT FLOOR

The exhibit floor will feature the latest products and solutions critical to designing cutting-edge facilities. Attendees can comparison shop hundreds of products and solutions on our exhibit floor tailored to the healthcare design, engineering and construction industry. The Design Team Gallery on the exhibit floor will showcase the best healthcare projects from leading architectural engineering design firms. These projects come to life in 15-minute talks in the Design Solutions Theater.

SYMPOSIUM DISTINCTION AWARDS

The Symposium Distinction Awards will be presented on Monday during the awards luncheon. The annual program recognizes design teams, projects and individuals who have made a profound contribution to the healthcare design industry. The program accepts submissions of all types and sizes of patient care-related facilities. In addition, it recognizes the best and most innovative new products within the healthcare design & construction industry. The Symposium Distinction Awards is sponsored by Medical Construction & Design.

NETWORKING

HFSE is all about meeting people to develop partnerships and exchange ideas! There will be countless opportunities to catch up with colleagues and make new connections all under one roof. The Symposium Party on Monday evening will feature HFSE’s Annual Raffle, which this year will benefit the Mobile Loaves & Fishes. MLF is a social outreach ministry that has been empowering communities into a lifestyle of service with the homeless since 1998. Founded in Austin, Texas, the organization serves its homeless neighbors. On Tuesday afternoon the exhibit floor will close with an Ice Cream Social where attendees will get a last chance to visit with exhibitors over a cold treat. Later that evening the Happy Hour is an opportunity for attendees to mingle in a fun environment at The Speakeasy.

We strongly believe in the power of in-person events to discover, educate, and motivate. We cannot wait for the industry’s most respected leaders and professionals to gather once again at the 2021 Healthcare Facilities Symposium and Expo.

Where: Austin Convention Center

500 E Cesar Chavez St

Austin, TX 78701

When: Healthcare Facilities Symposium & Expo

Conference: December 6-8, 2021

Exhibits: December 6-7, 2021

More Information / Show Updates:

