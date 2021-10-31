Centennial Hills Hospital chose a time- and cost-saving renovation solution rather than replacing its OR floor surface. Image courtesy of Bona

Hospital floors experience heavy daily wear and tear. From the high volume of foot traffic to the transport of equipment to the chemicals that encounter the floor’s surface, keeping the floor clean and safe is a tough task. Resilient surfaces are the floors of choice for most health care facilities for these reasons and many more.

Resilient surfaces are typically easy to maintain and can tolerate the challenging environment of dirt, spills, heavy equipment and constant cleaning. But even the toughest floors must be replaced after some time. When it comes to making the decision between replacing or renovating existing flooring, time and safety are top priorities for health care facilities.

The Women’s Center at Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas is devoted to providing care that women need at every stage of their lives. It includes advanced maternity and obstetrical and gynecological services, digital mammography and advanced diagnostic testing. Its maternity unit includes 10 labor, delivery and recovery rooms, as well as a 25-bed postpartum unit and newborn nursery. It also includes operating rooms (ORs), one of which was due for a flooring upgrade.

Because of daily use and continuous cleaning with sterilization chemicals, the sheet vinyl used for its OR floor was slippery, resulting in falls and injuries. The administration considered completely replacing the floor, which would result in a minimum three-day closure for the room. The inconvenience to patients and staff prompted the administration to seek a better solution that offered the same result with less downtime and expense.

Bona, Englewood, Colo., offered Centennial Hills Hospital a faster, more sustainable floor renovation solution by way of its Bona Commercial System Resilient Floor Renovation Solution, a simple, sustainable, easy-to-follow process to renovate resilient floors in less than half the time it would take to replace the floor.

“Bona’s resilient products ... [are] simple, versatile and durable, and allow us to provide solutions in areas where we previously couldn’t otherwise. It’s extremely user-friendly and, with the many colors and color-chip combinations, it allows us to customize both look and function in a variety of applications for our customers,” says Taylor Weston, sales representative with Brady Industries in Las Vegas, who was a liaison on the project.

First the OR floor was wet-abraded with Bona FlexiSand buffer, Bona MultiDisc drive plate and 80-grit Bona diamond abrasives. Next, the floor was cleaned with the Bona Commercial System using a 24-inch multisurface mop and Bona Commercial System hard-surface floor cleaner.

Once the OR floor dried, one coat of Bona Commercial System base color (Fog) was applied. The system’s base colors are ultra-quick drying and heavily pigmented to provide single-coat coverage. A combination of Kona Beige and Schist Stone variegated color chips were then added to offer design and texture to the floor.

The Bona Commercial System Resilient Floor Renovation Solution realized the following results for Centennial Hills Hospital:

Minimal downtime. The room was available in 18 hours, much quicker than the original time frame of three days. Minimal downtime meant an exponential financial gain for the hospital with more flexibility to treat patients.

The room was available in 18 hours, much quicker than the original time frame of three days. Minimal downtime meant an exponential financial gain for the hospital with more flexibility to treat patients. Improved aesthetics. The Bona Commercial System Resilient Floor Renovation Solution offers a wide range of styles with seven base colors and 15 color-chip options.

The Bona Commercial System Resilient Floor Renovation Solution offers a wide range of styles with seven base colors and 15 color-chip options. Safer for employees. The durable and slip-resistant floor improved grip to allow the medical team a safer surface even when the floor is wet.

The durable and slip-resistant floor improved grip to allow the medical team a safer surface even when the floor is wet. Cost savings. Rather than 72 hours to replace the floor, the Bona process took five hours of labor, which amounted to a 75% savings. The room was ready for use in 18 hours, equating to thousands of dollars in savings.

In addition to the immediate benefits, Centennial Hills Hospital will realize product and labor savings by avoiding floor stripping and polishing.