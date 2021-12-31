On Our Radar

STRETCH OUT TransMotion Stretcher-Chairs streamline care by allowing patients to go from admission to procedure to discharge on a single device. Patient positions are changed with the push of a button, reducing the need for patient transfers and minimizing the risk of patient falls and staff injuries. The line includes three models: TMM3 VFSS Stretcher-Chair, TMM4 Plus Multi-Purpose Stretcher-Chair and TMM5 Plus Surgical Stretcher-Chair. Winco Mfg. LLC

CLEAN SURFACE Super SANI-CLOTH wipes feature a dual-access lid with a wide opening to ensure users pull the appropriate number of wipes for the job, allowing them to dispense one wipe for small surfaces or multiple wipes for larger surfaces, with rapid threading in case of fall back. The flip cap snaps in place with one tap, and the definitive open/close positions provide better moisture protection. PDI

FRESH AIR The eight-model OGP+ Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generator series offers new user benefits and significant operational savings. By optimizing PSA technology, the OGP+ range consumes 30% less feed air at full load to produce the same amount of oxygen as a traditional generator. Its variable cycle saver technology helps to reduce energy use. Atlas Copco Compressors LLC

POWER ON Intelligent Power Manager 2 software gives IT managers greater control over their distributed power infrastructure, enabling them to remotely monitor and manage equipment and mitigate power events before they cause damaging outages. The new version features a redesigned user interface, more options that make it easier to automate processes and configure policies, and enhanced visualization and contextualization options. Eaton

Flooring

FREE FLOW The States of Water carpet tile collection is inspired by imagery of water in solid, liquid and vapor forms. The tiles feature a sweeping gradient and nature-inspired visuals designed to evoke a sense of calm and well-being in health care spaces. The collection’s three styles are comprised of soothing patterns and refined colorways. Constructed with EcoSolution Q nylon and EcoWorx backing, States of Water is Cradle to Cradle Certified Silver. Patcraft

FLEXIBLE FUNCTION The Living Local LVT collection has been expanded with four new styles, giving designers flexibility to create vibrant and unique spaces: Chromascope, Optic Hues, Terrazo and Stonework. The line features M-Force Ultra technology that provides stain, scratch and dent protection, and is backed by a 20-year warranty. The 2.5-millimeter construction eliminates the need for transition strips when used with select carpet tile products. Mohawk Group

MADE FOR COMFORT Aurora uses patented itsTRU technology to fusion bond a calendered rubber wear layer with a factory-applied PUR system to 5 millimeters of vulcanized composition rubber backing. The two-layered surface is manufactured to reduce the severity of fall-related injuries while mitigating liability. Ergonomic and quiet underfoot, Aurora creates a more comfortable space to work. The heat-welded installation creates a hygienic solution. Ecore

BUILT TO LAST Atmosphere is a new homogeneous sheet solution featuring an innovative chip design that combines durability, antibacterial properties and ease-of-maintenance with a palette of fresh colors. Its highly dense web-structured coating provides slip-, scratch- and stain-resistant properties to such common health care elements as iodine and Betadine. It requires no polishing or waxing to maintain its premium appearance. LX Hausys America

Signage and wayfinding

BUNDLED UP Digital Signage Ready (DSR) is a portfolio of ready-built software and service bundles that allow for quick setup and deployment of the most popular digital signage experiences. DSR encompasses entry-level digital and interactive signage software and content management features that are ready-to-customize, ready-to-bundle and ready-to-deploy. The DSR SaaS portfolio consists of a content management system with numerous application sets, widgets and templates. 22Miles

THE RIGHT PATH CenTrak Maps is an interactive wayfinding platform designed to help patients, visitors and staff navigate complex health care facilities. Indoor and outdoor mapping with digital navigation can reduce missed appointments and scheduling delays, increase the speed of emergency services and alleviate the unnecessary stress caused by visiting an unfamiliar facility. System administrators have the ability to create custom pathways. CenTrak

SAY HELLO The Wave to Play proximity sensor has been upgraded to feature two ports, enabling it to connect to nine additional Wave to Play devices and a dial that can be set to trigger one of multiple programmed videos. Wave to Play is a proximity sensor that responds to the wave of a hand, allowing the viewer to trigger a video on a digital signage screen from a distance of 1-3 inches. Videotel Digital