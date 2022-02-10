Greetings, my fellow health care facilities management leaders. I am humbled to write to you as the 2022 American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE) president.

You might already know me from the ASHE Advisory Board, committees or affiliated chapters. Whether we’re already acquainted or soon will be, I support you in your professional and organizational goals. I am committed to ASHE as our trusted resource for education, advocacy, guidance and certification.

The recent impacts on health care systems across the U.S. have significantly reduced organizational funding for professional memberships and education. Still, we need to continue learning and connecting to operate efficient hospitals, stay current with regulatory changes, and maintain our professional designations or licenses.

On the ASHE Advisory Board, I championed the creation of easy-to-access, affordable education. This year, the Advisory Board, ASHE staff and I will work to further meet your needs. We’ve worked hard on our new three-year strategic plan, which is expected early this year. The primary focus of the plan is to serve ASHE members with every opportunity to continue creating safe, efficient facilities and advance our careers.

When I first got into this field, somebody told me I needed to join ASHE to be successful in my role and to benefit from networking with our community. I have benefited tremendously from being an ASHE member and getting involved as a volunteer and leader. Now, I offer you the same advice. Become a member and get involved. Invest in your career by engaging in our education and conferences. I can testify that ASHE experiences will stay with you throughout your life.

Qualified facilities staff are in high demand, and we need to work together to identify and equip incoming team members and leaders. Please consider supporting your team with membership as we prepare the next generation for this essential work.

To quote Steve Jobs, “Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do.”