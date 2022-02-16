On Our Radar

PROTECTIVE COVERING Nanoshield can be applied to keep surfaces sanitized between cleanings. The protective covering is able to destroy viruses and bacteria 24/7 for up to 12 months. It is proven to eliminate SARS CoV-2, influenza, E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus and norovirus. It is available in a polyethylene terephthalate or polyvinyl chloride film that can be custom sized and applied to a variety of surfaces. Nanoshield

COMPLETELY DRY The Ventaire scope drying and tracking cabinet provides real-time tracking capabilities and online scope monitoring. It features an automated system that continuously delivers HEPA-filtered pressurized air to keep scopes dry and avoid reprocessing. The line also includes a scope tracking cabinet, retrofit scope drying and more. InnerSpace

PRIVACY PLEASE LC Privacy Glass can help reduce the spread of contagions throughout health care facilities and provide much needed doctor and patient privacy. It also provides flexibility in how a space functions. Doors, walls and partitions with the patented PowerTrack power transfer system can be configured in multiple ways. Innovative Glass Corp.

TABLE FOR TWO The Flo Chair and Table Series for behavioral health is where comfort meets durability. The line’s flowing design and soothing color palette provides a calming aesthetic that invites users to relax while dining safely in an intensive-use space. The line is stain-resistant, seamless and easy to clean. It features tamper-resistant hardware and a laminate top surface. Stance Healthcare

Medical gas

SOUND THE ALARM The Alert-4 LCD Ethernet area alarm displays medical gas information on a 10-inch LCD screen. Capable of handling up to eight gases, the alarm fits all areas of the hospital. Because it is Ethernet ready, an exact replica of the alarm screen also can be displayed on a computer screen. In addition, an exact image of the alarm can be displayed on a mobile device connected to the local network via Wi-Fi. Amico

ON-THE-GO The Walk-O2-Bout+ family of products provides an innovative solution to problems that health care practitioners face when providing respiratory care. Each cylinder’s streamlined design incorporates everything needed into one integrated, easy-to-use unit. A large knob with an arrow indicator on top shows flow direction and helps users easily turn on the cylinder to a precise flow rate. Airgas Healthcare

EASY SWITCH CryoEase Service offers the advantages of bulk supply to smaller volume users of nitrogen, oxygen and argon. With this gas supply solution, hospitals can eliminate swapping full for empty cylinders and the inconveniences that come with it, including reducing exposure to pressurized and cryogenic gases and the potential risk of cross-contamination with dedicated containers. Air Products Inc.

SPACE SAVER Vertical Zone Valve Box for medical gases is a space-saving solution. The design features the gas inlets and outlets positioned vertically to dramatically reduce the wall space required for installation, with a space savings of 50% or more compared to a traditional horizontal layout. The new vertical valve box keeps the installation contained to a single bay, avoiding costly routing of pipes through multiple bays. BeaconMedaes

Plumbing

TWO-IN-ONE The Halo swing-activated faucet and eyewash has an innovative dual-use design. The convenient, compact faucet and eyewash solution is designed for any health care or laboratory environment. The product combines a gooseneck faucet for regular use, such as handwashing, with a built-in emergency eyewash featuring Halo technology to deliver effective eye washdown coverage. The durable ceramic valve limits wear and tear on moving parts. Bradley Corp.

POWER CYCLE Hydro·X Power technology has been integrated into a touchless sensor faucet portfolio. Hydro·X Power efficiently generates and stores energy from the source. Once the faucet is activated, the turbine system transforms flowing water into energy. A few activations each day harvests enough power to extend the battery life by at least 10 years. Zurn Industries LLC

A STEP AHEAD Flood Buzz is a line of easy-to-use, low-cost, loud and effective small water-leak alarms. The alarm warns of impending water leaks before it sounds a loud alert up to 110 decibels when it senses a leak. The alarms are simple to install by placing them next to any potential leak location and walking away. Flood Buzz Inc