On Our Radar

ROBOT ROUTE The CLOi Autonomous UV-C Robot automatically disinfects high-touch, high-traffic areas. The autonomous robot will move easily around tables, chairs and other furniture to irradiate and disinfect a room’s touchable surfaces in minutes. To ensure consistent operation and simplify worker interactions, staff can monitor the robots’ progress via remote updates to smartphones or tablets. LG Business Solutions

SECURED ACCESS The KeyWatcher Touch key management system features a 7-inch touchscreen with an easy-to-use interface and patented SmartKey system with KeyAnywhere technology, making it simple to withdraw and return a key securely to any key cabinet. The system can create scheduled PDF reports emailed to authorized recipients. Morse Watchmans

POWERED UP The Eaton 5PX G2 rackmount and tower uninterruptible power supply (UPS) provides the maximum power possible at each power rating. The 5PX G2 UPS offers mass UPS firmware upgrades without dropping the load and provides an easy startup configuration wizard simplifying the UPS setup process. The UPS’s reduced depth conserves space. Eaton

ON THE RAILS Evolution Medical Equipment Management Rail is the life cycle solution to the ever-changing needs of clinical environments. The array of rail, plates, adapters and accessories combine to create a component-based system that is easy to move, change and adapt to existing and future needs. Devices, equipment and management tools snap on and off for total flexibility. Paladin Healthcare LLC

Nurse communication

KEEPING DISTANCE The Isolation Doorway Communication Station was designed for the Provider 790 System to address current infection prevention challenges. The one-touch communication solution enables direct caregiver-to-patient communication without entry to the patient room. An intercom located outside of each isolation room allows caregivers audio communication with their patients. Jeron Electronic Systems Inc.

READ THE ROOM CenTrak’s workflow solution can be integrated with a nurse communication system for greater efficiency and automation. It reliably detects when a staff member wearing a real-time locating system-enabled badge enters the patient’s room or bay and automatically cancels the call, logs the response time and illuminates the corresponding dome light. CenTrak

TWO-WAY STREET The QBOX ConnectView solution equips staff with a powerful tool that can be used during normal patient care as well as during pandemics when isolation is required. From a centralized nurse station or a mobile cart, nurses can monitor, speak or video with, and message patients. Each of these functions is initiated with a single touch of a button. Quicklert

MAKING MOVES The Vocera Badge allows for hands-free communication. Caregivers can receive filtered, prioritized alert notifications from the electronic health record about test results, patient status changes and more. The badge can be worn under personal protective equipment and still deliver alerts audibly, decreasing the need to don and doff, and avoiding cross-contamination. Vocera Communications

Fire safety

FIRE BARRIER The SpecSeal Intumescent Sleeve is designed to protect metallic and plastic pipes penetrating through fire-rated floors. Once installed around the penetrating pipe, the sleeve slides along the pipe into the floor opening, allowing for single-side installation without the use of steel screws or hose clamps. It produces rapid expansion to close off burning penetrants and its thin profile is suited to tight spots. STI Firestop

SMART DESIGN The Smart Connected Fire Sprinkler Monitoring System helps prevent unforeseen emergency repairs in fire sprinkler systems. Users receive notifications for adverse conditions such as freezing pipe temperatures, system air or water pressure imbalances, and water presence so action can be taken before problems occur. Johnson Controls

COMPLETE CHECK The VESDA-E VEA Series of detectors combine VESDA reliability and early-warning smoke detection with pinpoint addressability and a variety of annunciation options. The detectors use patented air-sampling points and multichannel microbore air sampling with three-alarm sensitivity settings. Honeywell International Inc.