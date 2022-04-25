Last month, I discussed the importance of multidisciplinary input and adaptable design considerations in the planning, design and construction (PDC) process as we prepared for the 2022 International Summit & Exhibition on Health Facility Planning, Design & Construction (PDC Summit).

The American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE) and the other supporting organizations of the PDC Summit are extremely proud of last month’s event. I want to personally thank each of you who were involved. Whether you attended, presented, offered solutions or sponsored, the PDC Summit’s success is ensured by collaboration and would not be possible without professionals from all different fields.

The PDC process is a continuous effort and, in that spirit, we remain focused on PDC in this issue of Health Facilities Management, which features the Vista Awards winners. These are three awards presented annually at the PDC Summit in New Construction, Renovation and Infrastructure. The Vista Awards recognize exceptional PDC efforts, highlighting project execution by teams whose effective collaboration defined their projects’ success and improved patient care.

Comprehensive teamwork is a consistent practice in ASHE’s community and offerings. The “My ASHE” online member community offers a wealth of examples of interdisciplinary collaboration. We encourage discussions between stakeholders across the health care sector and often see the same collaboration spark at our professional events. You don’t need to wait for the ASHE Annual Conference in July for the next collaboration opportunity (but don’t miss it either).

In May, ASHE also is hosting the ASHE Academy, which offers courses in health care construction, facilities management and survey readiness in addition to certification opportunities. This event offers a personalized, intensive instructional experience led by qualified faculty. Learners will earn continuing education credits while networking and problem-solving with their peers. All are welcome, and ASHE members will enjoy reduced program fees. For more information and to register, visit ashe.org/ashe-academy.

ASHE strives to provide affordable, valuable networking, and educational opportunities for our members and partners. If you haven’t taken advantage of them, remember you are never too early in your career to get started, and none of us are ever too experienced to learn something or meet someone new.