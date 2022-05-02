On Our Radar

HAVE A SEAT The Onward Bench for Behavioral Health is comfortable and versatile, in addition to being safe for patients, care providers and visitors. It offers a sturdy and clean design with its fully welded metal structural framework. It can be used in a variety of settings, such as seating in a general waiting area or corridor waiting spaces, or as a safe, quiet personal space for a patient. Stance Healthcare

ALL CLEAR The SystemSURE Plus ATP rapid monitoring system is used to detect potentially harmful pathogens found on surfaces. The system delivers test results within 15 seconds or less and runs on two AA batteries, providing exceptionally long battery life and minimizing downtime. The removable read chamber makes cleaning easy. Kaivac Inc.

IN THE AIR The Renvo Rapid PCR Test is designed for environmental surveillance, rather than diagnostic purposes, in health care facilities. The easy-to-use solution provides fast, accurate detection of SARS-CoV-2 pathogens through indoor air sampling, enabling users to perform SARS-CoV-2 testing of air samples on-site. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

EASY ACCESS Miura Connect is a next-generation mobile, cloud-based, real-time remote monitoring platform for its boiler equipment. This application and the Internet of Things technology that enables it will allow users to access upgrades and features without the need for on-site updates or additional hardware in most cases. It features integrated technical documentation storage, data report generation, tailored alarm notifications and more. Miura

Lighting

RIGHT LIGHT MediMode provides the primary lighting needs for the patient environment. The ambient and reading compartment provides a low-glare, even illumination, while the dedicated compartment for exam lighting is used for critical functions. A full-lensed door is available with a stainless steel hinge or secured by screws. All compartments are lensed for visual comfort and ease of cleaning. Hubbell Lighting

CAN’T HIDE Indigo‑Clean light disinfection technology effectively and safely inactivates SARS-CoV-2 and influenza A viruses. Indigo-Clean is a patented technology that easily installs into overhead lighting to safely, automatically and continuously disinfect the air, as well as hard and soft surfaces. Indigo-Clean light is both direct and indirect, reflecting off walls and other surfaces to kills pathogens in shadowed areas. Legrand LLC

WELL CONNECTED c-Max Network Controls is a Bluetooth-enabled luminaire-

level lighting controls system for indoor and outdoor applications. Ideal for achieving energy savings in facilities, c-Max Network Controls can be commissioned with the c-Max app, which means there is no gateway device required. A patent-pending plug-and-play design allows for easy installation of sensors and nodes. MaxLite

BUILT TO SPEC The McGraw-Edison Galleon II provides industry-leading optical precision and configurability for specifiers, engineers and architects designing safe and secure outdoor spaces. Galleon II is 100% made-to-order, delivering 36 lumen packages in 16 optical distributions, with eight color temperature options. The streamlined housing and heat sink were designed to eliminate unnecessary materials. Cooper Lighting Solutions

HVAC

HEATING UP QMark radiant ceiling panels warm specific spaces and objects without wasting heat on the surrounding air, helping to increase building energy efficiencies and offset perimeter heat loss. They also can be specified by dimension and output level for each room to ensure optimal integration with a building’s traffic flow and design. The panels are ideal for installation in temperature-sensitive spaces. Marley Engineered Products

COMPLETE SOLUTION he LG dedicated outdoor air system (DOAS) lineup has been expanded to include the new 12-ton split rooftop DOAS and 1,500-2,000 cubic feet per minute indoor split DOAS offerings. The new split DOAS models are configured for compatibility with Multi V variable refrigerant flow (VRF) outdoor units and integrate with LG VRF controls. The new units are optimal for new building and retrofit projects. LG

SIZING UP The HBT-221 rectangular bubble-tight damper is now available in larger sizes up to 48 inches by 52 inches in a single section. This allows larger openings to be filled with a pre-engineered damper to provide zero leakage rather than a multisection assembly. In addition, larger-size HBT-221 dampers can be configured with a single actuator versus two actuators. Greenheck