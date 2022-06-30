Sponsored product listing Save an average of four minutes per work order every day using CMS View CMS View is a robust asset and work order visualization tool, built for and by health care maintenance professionals. The tool allows hospitals to enhance facilities management by unifying floor plans, assets and work orders in one interface. Hundreds of health care facilities maintenance teams trust CMS View every day. Here’s why: Instantly change an asset location. Simply drag and drop the asset icon on a floor plan. • Gain 100% visibility into all active work orders and asset locations. This helps to reduce unnecessary travel.

Simply drag and drop the asset icon on a floor plan. • Gain 100% visibility into all active work orders and asset locations. This helps to reduce unnecessary travel. Use the "Spot Shadow" feature to highlight problem areas.

Facilities teams can mark areas above and below a certain level on a floor plan. Save four minutes on average per work order.

Avoid walking around a health care facility to look for an asset or a work order; instead, see it all on your floor plan. Manage teams and assets in real time from any device. Add labor hours and data readings to work orders, then close them out without having to go back to the shop. Call 412-567-4070 or visit fsiservices.com to learn how to drive return on investment and gain a better view into health facilities' maintenance operations using CMS View.

On Our Radar

SURFACE LEVEL Inverness quart surfaces feature innovative technology and gently textured compositions. From a lightning bolt electrifying the night sky and echoing across the quiet plain to a path carved from a surging current that leaves an indelible mark, these designs capture the beauty of disruptions in nature. The surfaces are nonabsorbent, easy to clean, and resistant to scratches, chips and stains. Cambria

TRACKING DOWN Raritan’s KVM-over-IP solutions enable remote monitoring and access, allowing nurses, doctors, technicians and information technology (IT) staff to access medical devices from locations around a hospital anytime. The high-resolution video coupled with the remote control allows specialists to access medical equipment securely and efficiently across a hospital system, and also enables remote patient monitoring and IT maintenance. Raritan Inc.

Laundry

GREEN CLEAN The Line 6000 is a new series of low-environmental-

impact detergents for commercial washing machines. The eco-range products offer textile care professionals a safe and effective alternative to traditional chemicals, which can help lower the impact of each washing machine throughout its operational life. The line includes a new degreaser, powder, wash detergent, booster, bleach and softener. Electrolux Professional

BIG PICTURE Connected Total Eclipse Controller is an Internet of Things-enabled controller designed for on-premise laundries with up to four washers. It leverages the Hydro Connect platform and a cellular gateway to provide greater visibility and cost savings through on-demand reporting. The controller delivers site data with real-time or historical reporting on productivity, chemical usage, costs and alarms through Hydro Connect. Hydro Systems

GERMS GONE Disinfect & Shield laundry sanitizer is proven to kill 99.9% of SARS-CoV-2 virus in a wash cycle and will keep all fabrics protected for more than 200 days after initial wash or for 15 to 20 commercial washes. Users add 3 to 5 ounces of the liquid to the fabric softener dispenser on a washing machine and it will deodorize, soften and destroy harmful pathogens that can attach themselves to clothing. Disinfect & Shield

POWER WASH The E-Series high-performance commercial washer-extractors help to drive down water, electrical and gas costs. The washer-extractors deliver high-speed extract, an easy-to-install free-standing design, high durability and simple programmability. They are designed to deliver more performance using less labor, natural resources and chemicals. The line comes in 20- to 255-pound capacity models. Girbau

Sponsored product listing Connect your facilities teams with a modern CMMS solution The Nuvolo Connected Workplace for Healthcare solution is a powerful computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) designed to meet the needs of today's health care organizations. Facilities departments do so much more than maintenance, and Nuvolo does, too. This CMMS can connect teams from various departments, including facilities maintenance, construction project management, real estate and space management, clinical equipment maintenance, operational technology cybersecurity and much more. Key capabilities of Nuvolo Connected Workplace for Healthcare: Mobile access for field service management

. Provide facilities engineers with a simple, user-friendly mobile experience — with or without connectivity. Vendor oversight and accountability

. Track vendor activity and performance service levels and automate invoice management. Compare vendor contracts against performance metrics. Asset life cycle management and analytics.

Manage assets from onboarding to retirement. Robust reporting capabilities and role-specific dashboards

. Spot trends in real time and meet regulatory compliance. Parts and contract management. Perform parts inventory audits, reorder parts, compare costs, manage stockrooms and have full visibility into contracts. Whether it's for a small, stand-alone hospital; a large, multistate health care system; or a service provider, Nuvolo Connected Workplace for Healthcare is scalable to meet the facilities, clinical, operational and regulatory needs of any organization.

COMPLETE SOLUTION Soleran’s Work Orders Suite has all the traditional functions of a computerized maintenance management system with a world of expanded capabilities and a robust mobile app. It integrates with the rest of the Soleran Healthcare ICM, or any other tools a facility may already be using. The robust, comprehensive and customizable work order system includes five applications designed from the ground up by facility directors and surveyors. Soleran