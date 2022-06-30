People plan their lives around four seasons, but environmental services (EVS) managers need to be aware of six distinct seasons that are critical for pest control and management. There are time periods for sheltering, swarming, breeding, high season, prepping and invading.

Knowing which pests to look for during the calendar year can help EVS managers plan the best integrated pest management approach for their climate. For example, hospitals located in places that are hot and humid in July and August should prepare for mosquitoes and flies. Conversely, those in snowy climates need to guard against rodents, spiders, ants and stinkbugs, which look for every opportunity to get inside to find warmth in January and February.

Swarm season occurs in March and April when Asian lady beetles, termites and moles can be an issue. Breeding season typically happens in May and June, especially for stingers like bees and biters like mosquitoes.

The high season for most insects is July and August. That’s followed by prep season in September and October, which is a critical time for EVS managers to ensure that barriers are secure and pest control maintenance is occurring to keep over-wintering pests from coming in.

The last season of the year is invader season in November and December. This is the time of year to be extra vigilant for rodents, spiders and wildlife.