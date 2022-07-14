A public safety officer monitors cameras at Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital in Los Angeles. Photo by Mark Reed, CHPA

Given the high demand for health care services and the capacity issues in health care environments, it’s never been more important to utilize available technology to reduce incidents of all kinds in the hospital environment.

The ever-changing circumstances have made it necessary to put in place new security protocols, limit the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19 and allow for a safer, more comfortable environment. Beyond the protocols, proper operational technology is vital to ensuring the safety and comfort of patients and loved ones.

In the past few years, the world has seen how technology has aided in contact tracing, security developments and the constant spread of information. These are just a few examples of automation that have helped humanity survive a global pandemic.

While it would be ideal for facilities to institute most technological advances with no concern for cost, that scenario is not realistic. Fortunately, implementing even a few lower-cost measures can prove helpful in reducing or even stopping incidents.

Daily monitoring technologies

Technology plays an important role in a facility’s day-to-day operations. Ensuring notifications are made is vital even when an emergency is not occurring. Because hospitals deal in life-and-death scenarios, proper alerts must ensure staff members know what each patient requires (and when) and that all processes are running smoothly. If not, situations can quickly escalate. Some of the key technologies for daily security include the following:

A public safety officer processes a visitor at the Martin Luther King, Jr. facility. Photo by Mark Reed, CHPA

Security checkpoints and screening. First and foremost, a health care facility must ensure that daily security monitoring is up to par. Monitoring precisely who and what enters the property is the first defense a hospital has against incidents of any kind. Metal detectors can be a part of that first defense — they create a checkpoint for anyone entering the property and deter would-be criminals from potentially entering in the first place.

Having a security checkpoint at every accessible entrance is vital. Fortunately, screening checkpoints don’t have to come at a high cost. A few smaller measures, while sometimes a bit time-consuming, can prove effective. For example, while walk-through detectors tend to be the most accurate readers, trained personnel with hand-held metal detectors also can be effective. Hand-held metal detector wands can cost as little as $20 each. Utilizing these inexpensive security devices can aid in deterring potential incidents.

When a facility is especially busy, it can be challenging to do more than ensure anyone passing through the entrance is free of weapons; however, knowing who is entering the facility is especially vital for many reasons. Patients often are incapacitated and cannot protect themselves; children may be in rooms alone for periods of time; and stations might be undergoing a shift change. These are all instances that could allow dangerous situations to play out and are sometimes unavoidable.

Ideally, screening would only be necessary for visitors; however, hospital patients and staff should be adequately screened, too. For example, a posting on Lowers & Associates from prior to the pandemic listed statistics showing 80% of violent encounters with health care personnel were caused by patients. Likewise, criminal incidents may have occurred on the part of staff members after their most recent background check.

Security staff should be patrolling the perimeter of the facility and routinely checking the grounds for any suspicious items, people hiding in blind spots and anything that looks “off.” Security staff also should look inside vehicles for questionable items, people sleeping and other occurrences that do not feel safe. Some of the most notorious criminals in history have been put behind bars because of mistakes as simple as expired registration causing them to be pulled over.

A temperature camera that observes people entering the building. Photo by Mark Reed, CHPA