On Our Radar

SMOOTH FINISH The manufacturer’s concrete floor solution renovates indoor concrete floors. It uses a clear coat protective finish that creates a flat, monolithic surface which is free of cracks or crevices. Germs and dirt are more easily removed, making for a healthier floor and facility. The floor doesn’t require polishing, helping to eliminate harsh chemicals and thus improving the indoor air quality and the wastewater system. Bona

ARTISTIC FLAIR Flourish collection features new wall surface designs for use in any space. New mosaic designs with more than 180 colors are inspired by nature. The collection is a great match for pediatric offices, health care receptions and more. Using Artaic’s Vitreous Glass tile line, the collection is easy to clean and can be custom-fit to any wall, floor or ceiling. Artaic LLC

DEEP CLEAN Vision Cleaning is a data-driven solution that helps environmental services (EVS) managers and staff meet increased demands on operational efficiency, cleaning quality and hygiene compliance. The system uses people counters and connected dispensers to give EVS teams access to real-time data regarding immediate cleaning needs. Tork AN UPGRADE HEMS Web is a newly designed web-based version of HEMS Enterprise that provides an enhanced user experience while reducing information technology resources needed at implementation time. The dashboard provides important metrics for work orders and inventory, along with hyperlinks to gather and analyze data. At the bottom-left of the panel are quick links to frequently used reports. EQ2 LLC Disinfection

SOFT GLOW GLO UV-C disinfection upper-room fixture series now includes two new open-style luminaries designed to irradiate air in occupied spaces with high ceilings. The high-output germicidal energy disrupts microbial RNA and DNA to prevent airborne pathogens from replicating and spreading infection. The GLO series offers treatment solutions for spaces ranging from 150- to 1,500-square feet. UV Resources

ZERO TOLERANCE The ARC autonomous UV air disinfection platform combines best-in-class efficacy with data science, sensor technology and modern software to provide automated disinfection and contribute to the health and safety of occupants within any shared indoor environment. It can destroy over 99.99% of the most common and harmful pathogens in a 1,000-square-foot area in seven minutes. R-Zero

ALL CLEAR The Ritter M11 is designed to optimize sterilization output. The 11-inch-by-18-inch chamber makes it one of the largest standard countertop sterilizers on the market, and perfect for larger packs and instruments. Its steam-flush pressure pulse air removal system comes with four preprogrammed and two programmable cycles. Midmark Corp.

ALWAYS ON The 365DisInFx LPU is a low-dosage LED UVC device for continuous disinfection in occupied spaces. It provides an additional measure for the inactivation of airborne viruses. Its low-dosage output is designed for continuous operation without the need for controls. The device’s compact size is similar in appearance to a smoke detector and allows integration into the existing ceiling. GE Current, a Daintree Co.

Power and electrical

CRITICAL CARE A new series of GenSet damper models, the CD60GS, CD50GS and TED50GS, quickly open to relieve combustion air and pressure during emergency generator startup. The models are specially equipped with new fast-acting RUS-GEN Series electric actuators that operate sections independently to allow for swift air relief. The fast release of combustion air and pressure can prevent equipment damage. Ruskin

TRUE POWER The 5PX G2 uninterruptible power supply delivers enhanced connectivity and cybersecurity. Its easy startup configuration wizard features simplified deployment and the ability to conduct mass firmware upgrades while protecting connected equipment. It features a tricolor LED status bar for quick and clear visual diagnostics in all environments. Eaton

QUICK START The QSK60G gas generator series features a 10-second start with UL2200 and CSA22.2 listings. It is delivered with a skid-mounted radiator, PowerCommand 3.3 controller and circuit breaker options. Weather-protective enclosures composed of galvanneal or aluminum provide resilience and a high level of sound-attenuation. Cummins