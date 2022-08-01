On Our Radar

CLEAN FINISH Evero Matte is a fresh new quartz option with a stone-like appearance for commercial hand-washing basins. It is highly resilient, and will resist stains and cracks. It is also nonporous and seamless — inhibiting mold and bacteria growth — for a healthier and more hygienic hand-washing experience. GreenGuard certified, Evero Matte requires no external finishing operations, showcasing a natural finish. Bradley Corp.

WALK ON BY The Top Notch and Top Shelf collections offer variety to health care flooring. Top Notch offers a dynamic, geometric style, layering planes and circles of variegated lines, while Top Shelf delivers an organic linear pattern that echoes the gentle striations of sedimentary rock. Both were designed with a 3.0 texture appearance retention rating. Mannington Commercial

QUICKLY FOUND The KVM-over-IP solution allows nurses, doctors, technicians and IT staff to access medical devices from various locations in a hospital. The solution provides a cost-effective means for connecting in-room patient monitoring equipment to the centralized display points within a hospital — such as nurses stations. Raritan FULL COVERAGE The Kaivac Misting System mists EPA-registered disinfectants, sanitizers, cleaning solutions and even tap water onto all types of surfaces, including high-touch and hard-to-reach areas. Connecting directly to the KaiVac 1750 No-Touch Cleaning System, the Kaivac Misting System delivers an ultra-fine mist of 60–80 microns. The system helps ensure effective infection control with one all-purpose machine. Kaivac Security

SAFE AND SECURE The Concealed Weapons Detection System is engineered to detect a wide range of threats like handguns and rifles. The walk-through metal detector system uses multiple sensors to detect a threat, as well as identify and then ignore harmless personal items. The sensors include magnetometer, induction, LIDAR, thermal, visual camera and artificial intelligence technologies. Athena Security

CHECKING IN The Vendormate Kiosk is an integrated mobile app and kiosk solution that overlays infection control with credentialing requirements to allow for improved facility safety and security. This helps organizations solve the credentialing challenges brought on by COVID-19 and prepare for future compliance and infection control protocols to meet the dynamic environment. Global Healthcare Exchange LLC

SIMPLE KEY The KL1000 G3 is a flexible solution, ideal for staff rooms and storage areas, providing immediate, convenient keypad access without the need for cards and keys, and meeting the needs for less person-to-person contact. It is enhanced with a key override function that allows key holders to access lockers in the event of a forgotten code or during an emergency, increasing flexibility for managers, staff and guests. Codelocks Inc.

BETTER VISION The Illustra Pro Gen4 cameras offer artificial intelligence-enabled edge solutions to help users respond more quickly and efficiently to incidents. Users can leverage the camera’s built-in capability for object classification, which can narrow events to classes such as a person, car or bus. It also gives users the flexibility to choose between distributed edge and cloud architectures and on-premise surveillance system scenarios. Johnson Controls

Medical gas

EXPANDED LINE MediTrac has added to its corrugated medical tube family with a 2-inch diameter option. Unlike traditional copper tubing used for medical gas distribution, MediTrac installs quickly with one continuous length from the gas source to a terminal device. MediTrac can be used in new, renovated or retrofitted medical or care facilities. The flexible medical gas system (including piping and fittings) has been extensively tested. Omega Flex Inc.

LESS MESS This oil-free scroll medical air system is compliant with NFPA 99 and designed and manufactured with ISO 13485 processes. New fittings and connectors reduce potential leak points and help conserve energy. The system comes with TotalAlert embedded controls, enabling users to network the scroll system with alarm panels through the ethernet. Beacon Medaes

NIMBLE SERVICE The 2PS Series compressors offer a compact, reliable and cost-effective means for small scale high-pressure cylinder filling. With 2PS, users simply refill cylinders on-site via the compressor, saving time, money and service requirements in the process. Ideal for critical medical applications, the 2PS series handles inert, dry gas. RIX Industries