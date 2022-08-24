Image courtesy of Elizabeth Ortolano

The American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE) and the American Society for Health Care Risk Management (ASHRM) of the American Hospital Association (AHA) welcomed a new executive director last month.

Elizabeth “Lizzie” Ortolano succeeds Deanna Martin, MS, CAE, who previously held the role. Martin now serves as vice president of professional membership groups within the AHA’s Field Engagement division. Martin says Ortolano will build on previous ASHE and ASHRM successes as she works to serve members of each group.

“Lizzie is driven to create a culture of open communication, collaboration and engaging teams to meet strategic goals,” Martin says. “She’ll be a great fit with the ASHE and ASHRM teams, the members of each group, and the AHA as a whole.”

Ortolano has more than 15 years of leadership and association experience in law, health care and real estate organizations, and a passion for engaging teams to achieve strategic goals.

Most recently, Ortolano was senior director of customer and member experience with the Institute of Real Estate Management. She also has extensive experience in designing operational infrastructure to enhance stakeholder and member experiences. In her previous roles, Ortolano has focused on membership development, fundraising, program development, customer experience and chapter relations.