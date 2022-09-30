On Our Radar

UNDER ONE ROOF Building X is an open, artificial intelligence-equipped smart building suite that consolidates data from multiple sources into a digital building operations twin. The suite’s applications, which include dedicated functions for energy, security and more, are designed to be modular and persona-based, and can be customized to achieve predefined outcomes such as reducing energy costs and meeting regulatory requirements. Siemens

POLISHED FINISH Polyvision ICS Wall Systems made with CeramicSteel, a durable porcelain enamel surface, offers engineered architectural panel solutions for a range of interior environments. The customizable wall panels are naturally resistant to bacteria and viruses along with scratches, stains, graffiti, corrosion, fire and fading from ultraviolet exposure. Polyvision Corp.

CLEAN COAT The GulfCoat AM spray is an antimicrobial coating used to protect HVAC systems from deterioration, odors and discoloration caused by mold and mildew. The spray uses silver ions from the Agion compound to inhibit fungal growth, while cost-effective indoor air quality enhancements provide long-lasting antimicrobial protection and extend equipment life. Modine Coatings

QUALITY, ASSURED OneQA is a quality assurance software that assists teams with equipment testing and workflow automation. It can be used as a stand-alone documentation application by storing procedures, photos and notes and making them available at point-of-use, or can be connected to a computerized maintenance management system to automate tests on a selection of tools, including the ProSim8 multifunctional patient simulator. Fluke Biomedical

Disinfection TOUGH ON SPORES The Spore Defense Cleaner Disinfectant, designed for use with the Total 360 Electrostatic Sprayer, is effective against the most resilient pathogens endemic to health care facilities, including C. difficile spores and A. brasiliensis. The solution is formulated with low levels of bleach, anti-corrosion ingredients and lower pH levels to ensure safety across a variety of hard surfaces. It is also available in bottle format for manual disinfection. Clorox QUICK WIPEDOWN These surface-disinfecting wipes are created with health care facilities in mind. In addition to eliminating 99.9% of bacteria and viruses most prevalent in the health care environment, the wipes earned the Environmental Protection Agency’s lowest allowable toxicity rating. The ethyl alcohol-based formula is free of bleach, fragrances and harsh fumes. It is Food and Drug Administration Food Code-compliant. Purell LASTING DISINFECTION Sani-24 is an Environmental Protection Agency-registered disinfectant to control microorganisms that cause health care-associated (HAI) infections for up to 24 hours. Sani-HyPerCide is a one-step disinfectant and cleaner with a non-bleach, hydrogen peroxide-based formula that is effective against more than 20 HAI-causing microorganisms. It comes in wipe and spray formats. PDI GREEN CLEAN LEXX is a one-step disinfectant formulated entirely with naturally derived, environmentally responsible ingredients, including citric acid. The non-corrosive cleaner safely sanitizes multiple types of hard, nonporous surfaces without rinsing, and is registered with the Environmental Protection Agency as effective against the viruses that cause COVID-19, as well as against mold, mildew and an array of other viruses and bacteria. ProNatural Hand hygiene CAN’T TOUCH THIS This touchless hand sanitizer dispenser is the latest in a line of cost-effective hand-hygiene products. The refillable dispenser’s sleek housing mounts easily to various interior locations with screws or double-sided tape, and the 1-liter reservoir is available in liquid, foam or spray versions. It operates with four C batteries or with a plug-in DC power supply and features an on/off switch to prevent accidental dispenses during refill. Hydro System

CLEAN AND SOOTHE This alcohol-free foam hand sanitizer kills 99.99% of harmful germs and bacteria and is rated for use in high-traffic areas where germs and harmful bacteria are widespread. Its nonflammable, no-rinse and dye-free formula is enriched with skin-conditioning vitamin E and green tea extract, making it gentle enough for frequent use. Zogics

COMPLETE DATA The BioVigil Data Suite integrates with the brand’s network of electronic hand-hygiene products to provide actionable insights about compliance and workflows. The intuitive interface features a configurable dashboard that allows users to track compliance history and duration of staff room visits, as well as receive patient cross-contamination alerts. BioVigil