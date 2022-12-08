The Metasys building automation system received a major upgrade with the recent release of version 12.0, which introduces BACnet Secure Connect interoperability so users can stay up to date on the latest information technology security requirements. Metasys features a best-in-class user interface that is organized by building spaces and equipment to allow users quick and intuitive access to critical data. Johnson Controls

Textile Technique is a flooring line that evokes the comforting textures and designs of fabric arts. The modular collection is available in 12 colorways and includes two styles featuring patterns reminiscent of macrame and woven cloth. The durable flooring planks are constructed with high-contrast yarn and other eco-friendly recyclable materials. Patcraft

Multi Stealth recessed lighting is an adaptable lighting system offered in downlight, adjustable and wall-wash beam angles across a range of sizes. The lights feature integrated, dimmable ENERGY STAR®-rated LEDs. Extruded aluminum housing comes complete with interchangeable bevels in up to five finishes. WAC Lighting

The Nilodor system rids waste containment systems of unpleasant odors at their source. The Chute and Dumpster Wash All-Purpose Cleaner and Wash plus Bio-Enzymatic Cleaner tackle dirt, grease and odors. Maintenance is easy with the Dumpster Deodorizer, a supplementary clay-based granular deodorizer, while the Super N Deodorizing Super Sock concentrates the proprietary neutralizer for particularly potent areas. Hospeco

Power and electrical

A HUNDRED STRONG Centum Series generators are programmable to specific power thresholds, allowing users to adhere to specific emission and power consumption limits while maintaining high efficiency. All products in the line comply with the Environmental Protection Agency’s standards for Tier 2 to Tier 4, and can be configured to run on an array of fuels such as diesel, low-emissions diesel and biodiesel. Cummins

TOWER SUPPLY The dash Power Tower is a freestanding power source for customer-facing environments such as waiting rooms. With a slim, modern design in various heights between 20 and 40 inches, it is sleek and low-profile enough to blend discreetly into most care environments. The tower is powered by an 8-foot, self-retracting cord and is configurable with up to six different tamper-resistant power cubes, including USB. Legrand

SECURE POWER The Security Plus II uninterruptible power manager (UPM) provides protection for sensitive electrical equipment in patient-vicinity health care applications, delivering clean power free of noise and voltage spikes with the aid of a low-impedance isolation transformer. The UPM is UL and International Electrotechnical Commission listed, and features customizable power distribution units, front access and more. Powervar

BULLETPROOF BACKUP The 9PX line of uninterruptible power systems provides highly reliable backup power for medium- to high-density information technology environments. The 9PX UPS deploys Eaton’s advanced battery management technology that significantly extends the service life of batteries, and the entire line can be toggled to a high-efficiency mode that boosts backup battery performance to 98% efficiency. Eaton

Wayfinding

CRISP PICTURE The VP92 4K player is a digital signage media player for wayfinding and sharing patient, visitor or staff information. Industrial grade and built for continuous use, it features dual high-definition multimedia interface ports to support two simultaneous screens without a splitter. The player is compatible with two free, cloud-based software options, StudioPro and StudioWeb. Videotel Digital

SEAMLESS SEGMENTATION This cloud-based digital signage software is ideal for tailoring messages to different facilities without the hassle of multiple licenses. Users can display different content in different locations via local control, while retaining connectivity to a centralized digital signage network and straightforward content management interface. Carousel Digital Signage

MARK THE PATH This luxury vinyl tile flooring solution makes wayfinding simple. Users can choose from six standard icons and three standard plank messages indicating traffic flow, social distancing or other directives, then coordinate two colors that match the space. The 2.5-mm-thick planks are made with multilayer Quantum Guard Elite protection for extra durability. Mannington