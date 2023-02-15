The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a notice regarding the impact of the fire at the Carus Chemical Company plant in LaSalle, Ill., on the morning of January 11.

The EPA specifies that:

“Due to the fire, potassium permanganate and sodium permanganate production at the LaSalle facility have been severely impacted. The Carus facility in LaSalle is the only producer of potassium permanganate and sodium permanganate in the Western Hemisphere. The primary use of potassium and sodium permanganate in the U.S. is for water treatment, accounting for more than 50% of domestic consumption.

“Water and wastewater systems that receive potassium permanganate or sodium permanganate produced at the Carus facility in LaSalle may experience supply chain disruptions, and the domestic market for these chemicals will likely experience challenges until the lost production capacity is restored.”

With this disruption, it may be necessary that water and wastewater systems temporarily use a different oxidant. This change could impact the water provided to health care facilities. It is recommended that facilities contact their local water provider to discuss this issue and determine any downstream impacts to their facilities’ water systems.