TrapMore disposable dusting sheets easily remove debris from a range of surfaces, from hard-surface flooring and furniture to light fixtures and air return vents. Both sides of the sheet may be used, and it is constructed to excel at trapping larger particles such as soil, hair and sand, making it a more efficient dusting solution and increasing per-use efficacy. The perforated sheets are available in customizable lengths. Contec Professional

Quietude privacy curtains elevate design and patient comfort while ensuring practical application in health care spaces. The Chime curtain is made from 62% recycled content, and the Hush curtain promotes calm through subtle textures and noise-isolating properties. All curtains are bleach-cleanable to meet rigorous protocols. Carnegie Fabrics

This towel hook is an essential addition to ligature-resistant fixtures. The semicircular holder releases downward when excessive force is applied, then snaps to its original position after releasing heavy objects. Fashioned from durable, moisture-resistant and powder-coated aluminum, the hook is sloped to deter ligature points. Behavioral Safety Products

ZipSheet is a quick-install, sustainable alternative to plastic sheeting. Made from washable fabric, this reusable dust barrier installs in minutes without cutting or taping and includes an optional built-in, roll-up zipper door. ZipSheet is available in a range of dimensions to accommodate 9- or 12-foot ceiling heights, and each 5- or 10-foot sheet can be used independently or zipped together. ZipWall

Flooring

NATURALLY DURABLE The Natural Selection Plus collection combines the restorative properties and elevated aesthetics of natural materials with modern infection control technology. Users can choose from 30 color and design options, which encompass a range of wood grain patterns and styles that resemble concrete, felt, cotton and linen. Specialized surface treatment and antimicrobial technology guard against daily wear. LX Hausys

SLIP-FREE CLEAN Foothold is a cleaner and degreaser formulated to reduce risk of accidental slips in high-foot traffic areas. Made with noncorrosive materials, this water-based cleaner prolongs the life of specialized safety flooring and surface technology, making it suitable for health care spaces that use flooring with high-traction or antimicrobial properties. It is compatible with electrostatic sprayers. Slipnot

HOME ON THE RANGE The Open Range flooring collection emulates the textural subtleties of natural wood while ensuring the cleanability and durability of rubber. Engineered for improved acoustics and comfort underfoot, the composition of the rubber also makes it resistant to cracking and scratching and extends the vibrancy of the line’s 12 rustic colorways. Mannington Commercial

VALIANT VINYL This vinyl-based tile solution offers first-rate resistance against everyday wear and tear. Each 12-inch square tile is made with 100% virgin vinyl and finished with a ceramic bead-topped urethane enamel coating. The finish maximizes durability yet requires minimal cleaning and no additional waxing or finishes, allowing a greater product lifespan than that of traditional vinyl composition tile. AHF

HVAC

VENT IT OUT This Model RVC rooftop ventilator with energy recovery core is an essential component of dedicated outdoor air systems operating in high-percentage and 100% outside air applications. Model RVC features a total enthalpy core — available in fiber and polymer options — that enables both sensible and latent heat transfer, while its cross-flow design keeps exhaust air transfer below 1%. Greenheck

AUTOFILTER The new Criti-Clean Ultra fan filter units introduce native BACnet capabilities for integration with a building automation system. These fan-powered laminar flow HEPA filter diffuser units are now equipped to monitor and control key parameters including filter status, run time, CFM output and more, without need for additional hardware configuration. AJ Manufacturing

NO SWEAT The TrilliumSeries adiabatic cooler is a space- and energy-efficient cooling system well suited to limited water use settings. Unlike once-through systems, this cooler captures and reuses water, allowing it to operate at a high dry switch point. Its high-efficiency precooler pads and dual-pump recirculating system can also enable energy savings up to 20%. Baltimore Aircoil Company