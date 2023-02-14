It is a profound honor to write my first “Inside HFM” column as your American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE) Advisory Board president. As I take the reins from my predecessor, Shay Rankhorn Jr., my reflections are on his hard work, guidance and diligence in ensuring that ASHE developed a strategic plan that set us on a path for growth and strength. I am grateful for his leadership and the work of the ASHE Advisory Board over the past year.

These thoughts are fueled by enthusiasm for the upcoming year. ASHE has a strong, eager Advisory Board partnering with staff who are unbound in their efforts to fulfill our mission and purpose. Even though a year seems like a considerable amount of time, we need to continue our focus on the strategic plan to ensure momentum is not lost. This will be our primary goal for 2023, starting on day one.

Strategic plan goals include optimization of health care facility operations; member inclusion; career advancement, succession and workforce; and capital planning.

To complement the plan, we would like to honor our existing volunteers and inspire other ASHE members to consider volunteering by providing more opportunities to do so. Working on a committee or task force can enhance your career by fine-tuning existing skills, growing your network and providing exposure to new ideas. If you have not had an opportunity to volunteer in the past, 2023 will offer wonderful options to consider.

The Advisory Board and I will also place focus on strengthening relationships with our planning, design and construction partners. The past three years have shown that our professional partnerships are critical to successful health care organizations. Continued alignment and collaboration will only make our facilities better, which will ultimately improve patient care.

As our work progresses in 2023, I will be excited to share accomplishments and key updates. I encourage you to stay involved and continue to take advantage of all the benefits ASHE has to offer. Thank you for all you do to support the continuum of health care, and we look forward to getting things done in 2023.