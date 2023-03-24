As the first quarter of 2023 draws to a close, the 2023 International Summit & Exhibition on Health Facility Planning, Design & Construction (PDC Summit) will take place in Phoenix, March 12-15. The PDC Summit offers a wide range of learning opportunities for health care professionals of all types who are looking to optimize the health care environment and continually improve the patient experience. The latest technology and products will be on display and available for hands-on experience during the technical exhibit.

I am always amazed at how much I learn each time I attend the PDC Summit. In addition to conference programming, I find immeasurable benefit from connecting with health care professionals from around the world to learn and share experiences. I am also looking forward to some warmer weather in Arizona, to be perfectly honest.

Another fantastic and new learning opportunity is the second book in ASHE’s Health Care Facilities Management Handbook Series, Health Care Project Management: Planning, Design, Construction and More. This handbook follows the first in the series, Introduction to Health Care Facilities Management, and both books can be accessed at ashe.org/hcfmseries. More handbooks and new education courses addressing specific competencies will be coming, so stay tuned.

I also recommend checking out ASHE’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/asheaha. It offers helpful videos that can be shared within your department or entire organization — specifically, videos explaining how pressure relationships and air exchange rates are designed, guidance on inspection and testing of life safety components, and even improving soft skills are available.

ASHE offers another impressive but sometimes underestimated resource: our community. ASHE is an organization of people who are connected by a common purpose. I encourage you to reach out to the My ASHE community, Just Ask ASHE or a colleague in the field.

Health care is hurting right now with a lack of staff, shrinking budgets, increasing costs and the continual stream of health emergencies. Please take time to support each other, share knowledge and acknowledge our resolve in the midst of instability. We, along with our patients, will benefit from our shared success