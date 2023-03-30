Saflex FlySafe 3D is a polyvinyl butyral interlayer for laminated glass that reduces the risk of bird collision. Composed of 3D, reflective sequins set between layers of glass, the surface produces a subtle shimmering effect that deters birds from glass without compromising visibility or aesthetics of the glass envelope from within the building. The interlayered construction allows the glass to be composited with other coatings. Eastman

The BalancedCare MRI Series merges function and aesthetics in a lighting solution for imaging rooms. These nonferrous luminaires minimize electromagnetic interference via a remote power supply system, which features low-wattage drivers and noise-reducing Silent Source technology. The line also includes downlight, recessed lighting and more. Axis Lighting

This exam room counter door is an asset to multipurpose exam rooms that serve both medical and behavioral health patients. The door curtain faces flat against the patient wall when closed but is fully concealed when not in use, and is made with stainless steel, galvanized steel or extruded aluminum. It features tamper- and ligature-resistant properties. Clopay

Hygienic Plus ceiling panels are suited to hygienic or cleanroom ceiling applications including lab rooms, dining and food preparation spaces, and restrooms due to their cleanability and low particle emissions. These stone-wool tiles have a noise reduction coefficient of 0.90 and are surfaced with a glass scrim that makes them easy to clean. The ceiling panels are compatible with fire-rated systems. Rockfon

Building Controls

AIR QUALITY CONTROL The FMS 2000C Critical Environment Controller offers a precise yet easy-to-use environmental control system for sensitive care environments like operating suites and research laboratories. The system continuously monitors room pressure, airflow, air changes per hour, temperature, humidity and carbon dioxide. It is configurable with external sensors and building automation systems. Johnson Controls

AUTOMATE WITH EASE Desigo PXC controllers upgrade the performance of building automation platforms by boosting a systems’ data processing power and available memory. Designed to be flexible and easy to install, the devices are equipped to access preconfigured application libraries that significantly cut down on downtime for engineering via the intuitive ABT Site Engineering and Commissioning Tool. Siemens

GOT YOUR BAC The WebCTRL building automation system recently received a major upgrade with new BACnet Secure Connect (BACnet/SC) solutions, marking a major step forward for the platform’s cybersecurity standard. Both new and existing systems can support BACnet/SC with the updated WebCTRL v8 software in conjunction with the BACnet/SC virtual hub software and BACnet/SC router. Automated Logic

LUCID DASHBOARD The LMEQ-41 interface provides comprehensive control for the Wattstopper digital lighting management system straight out of the box, without programming. The sleek housing frames an LCD capacitive touch screen on which users can accomplish a number of tasks, including recall and program lighting presets, as well as control light brightness, color and temperature levels via dedicated widgets. Legrand

Fire Safety

UNBEATABLE BEACON The Alert Beacon emergency system sends alerts through a combination of flashing lights, sound and custom text on an LED display. The beacon connects to the server through multiple channels including Wi-Fi or FM radio to ensure redundancy. It can be powered by a self-charging battery if disconnected from central power. It is zoneable and interoperable with existing emergency alerting technology. Alertus

SMOKE SCREEN Vesda Air is an indoor air quality monitor that also provides early-stage fire warning detection capability thanks to an active monitoring system that continuously draws in and tests air for traces of smoke. It integrates with HVAC systems to track other critical air-quality parameters, including particulate matter and carbon monoxide. Honeywell

BLAZE RUNNER The EZ Path Series 44+ pathway device provides a fire-rated channel for cables to pass through fire-rated walls and doors. The heavy-gauge galvanized steel pathway is lined with intumescent material that expands upon exposure to high temperatures, acting as a fire- and smoke-sealing system, eliminating the need for additional firestopping. STI Firestop