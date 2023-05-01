Tekstur wall panels offer a durable yet visually appealing alternative to traditional decorative paneling. The patterned 3D surfaces are impact-, water- and fire-resistant, and available in a range of earthy colorways. Constructed of sustainable materials, the panels are Green Guard-certified, available in Forest Stewardship Council- and National Science Foundation-certified options, and can count toward LEED credits. EcoSupply

The EVBox Iqon electric vehicle charging station is equipped with two auto-retractable Type 1 fixed cables to support simultaneous charging sessions and universal electric vehicle compatibility. The vandal-proof, weatherproof construction is suited for indoor or outdoor use and is wheelchair accessible. A multilanguage touch-screen interface ensures easy operation. EVBox

he Rave AppArmor health care safety mobile app is a proactive and reactive safety tool that cuts down on internal response time by putting incident reporting and emergency notification in users’ hands. The platform can be custom-branded and its functions configured to meet the needs of each facility with widgets, such as a panic button. Rave Mobile Safety

Dome is a cybersecurity solution for building automation devices. The platform protects Internet of Things devices, including BACnet devices, to the edge of the operational technology network and can stop cyberattacks from both physical and remote access before they happen. The platform boasts easy monitoring and real-time alerts via the Dome Dashboard. Veridify Security

Lighting

ENLIGHTENED SANITIZATION The MedMaster M4SEDIC Series provides continuous environmental disinfection and ambient light ideal for surgical suites, critical care and recovery areas. The luminaires’ Indigo-Clean technology targets bacteria linked to health care-associated infections by combining 405-nanometer light with white light, creating an oxidative environment that kills bacteria while posing no risk to humans. Kenall

SOOTHING SIGHTS BalancedCare Tranquility luminaires feature a pre-loaded library of high-resolution photographs and designer patterns to promote patient relaxation. The series features a range of models to create an immersive environment suited to each space, including 3D ceiling, multi-unit grids, regressed lens and sconce options. The library includes 165 images across a range of scalable textures, designs and scenes. Axis Lighting

PURE LIGHT WavePort luminaires emit the pure, white light crucial for illuminating operating rooms and laboratories but incorporate controlled amounts of UVA light to enable effective, continuous disinfection. These easy-to-install fixtures include no built-in controls or sensors, granting facilities managers flexibility to choose their preferred LEDs, drivers and controls, as well as compatibility with building control systems. Leviton

DISINFECT ON DEMAND The EzUVC overbed light combines illumination with germicidal lighting capabilities into a single fixture for patient spaces. The combination uplight and downlight features three toggle-able color temperatures and emits 2,000 lumens in standard mode or 6,000 lumens in exam mode. When the room is unoccupied, the installed fixture can deliver UV light in five- or 10-minute intervals to disinfect the room. Aleddra Lighting

Plumbing

MODERN CLASSIC The updated LakeCrest metering faucet is a single-temperature, single-hole unit that merges style with functionality. The faucet’s improved design features a tamper-resistant aerator and push-button metering, which can be adjusted to dispense in intervals between 10 and 30 seconds. The sleek brass construction is finished with chrome plating for an aesthetically pleasing look. T&S

SMART VALVE The Neutron is an emergency mixing valve that offers digital operation, including a precisely programmable temperature setpoint. It is self-balancing, self-diagnosing and self-cleaning, and can send reminders to test weekly. With a flow rate between three and 80 gallons per minute, it is ideal for emergency eye/face wash and drench shower combination units. Leonard Valve

FLOW STATE The Wilkins 500XL3 pressure-reducing valve optimizes flow performance with an integral venturi. Its short lay length, compatibility with an assortment of universal connections and compact form factor across six size options allow greater design versatility and easier drop-in installation. Its bronze body with stainless-steel stem hold up to heavy wear. Zurn