On Our Radar

FLEET SWEEP These compact, battery-powered, ride-on sweepers can easily navigate through tight quarters but are robust enough to effectively clean light- to medium-duty indoor and outdoor environments. Both the S680 and S880 models are designed for easy cleaning and maintenance, with a large-capacity hopper and self-leveling brush that adjusts to indoor or outdoor spaces. The S880 also sports an automatic filter cleaning system. Tennant

LIGHT TOUCH The UVDI-360 room sanitizer delivers rapid and effective disinfection. It induces 99.99% inactivation of 35 common microorganisms, as well as multidrug-resistant organisms like Candida auris. The device’s UV Smart Connect cloud communications technology enables automated device data transfer, and operation and data reporting. UltraViolet Devices Inc.

GREEN ROOFING Green-Lock Plus White is a high-performance adhesive used to construct multiple-ply modified bitumen roofing systems. The 100% solid-based waterproof formula is made without volatile organic compounds and solvents. It can also serve as a reflective surfacing option when combined with white marble aggregate to optimize thermal performance. Garland

SUPER-MODELER Origin is a cloud-based platform that empowers facilities managers to take a data-driven, strategic approach to asset management. Using existing data from a hospital’s computerized maintenance management system, the program uses predictive modeling to estimate long-term asset health and the real cost of deferred maintenance so users can make informed decisions about capital planning and maintenance. Brightly

Power and electrical

SEAMLESS SUPPLY Prime Power Systems coordinate the automatic operation of on-site power generators by engaging generator parallel controls in response to the connected power load. These systems provide active synchronization and soft loading control of the engine generators when load demand fluctuates past predetermined levels. All products in the line are UL listed and offer programmable logic controller system controls. Russelectric

SWEETER METER The Nexus 1450 cyber-secure power quality meter is offered in a prewired, indoor/outdoor NEMA Type 4-style enclosure. The lockable, tamper-resistant enclosure features a P70N color touch screen display mounted to the inside and comes ready to install with finger-safe voltage fuses and current transformer shorting blocks. The meter offers four power supply input configurations. Electro Industries/GaugeTech

CHARGE FORTH This adaptable, 48-amp electric vehicle charger can be mounted on a wall or on a stand-alone pedestal for convenient and reliable charging power in a variety of installation configurations. The networked Level 2 charger comes preloaded with AmpUp software, which grants facilities managers remote access to advanced features such as real-time monitoring, remote diagnostics and customizable settings. Legrand

FLASHGUARD The Arc Quenching Magnum DS low-voltage switchgear protects against arc flash, demonstrating acceptance even with breakers and covers removed, and doors open, as well as without the need for ducts, plenums or special enclosures. Designed to minimize equipment downtime and for enhanced safety, it is rated for up to 600 volts and continuous current up to 6,000 amps, and can withstand short circuits up to 100 kiloamps. Eaton

Water treatment

WATER WATCHFUL Water One is a service specializing in water quality management for deionized water supply. The system’s Link2Site remote monitoring technology reports leaks, quality excursion, filter obstructions and tank exchanges, and offers rapid response and real-time support via a secure web portal. It can also provide data on water use, system status, maintenance and water quality. Evoqua

WATER REFINED This copper-silver ionization system is an innovative, chemical-free disinfection solution for potable water systems. It’s designed to quickly destroy Legionella and other waterborne pathogens within 48 hours and achieve long-term prevention without creating harmful byproducts or damaging plumbing equipment. LiquiTech

HOT TOPIC The Legionator is a tankless water heater that tackles bacterial growth at the point of use. After heating water through a set of quartz tubes, the unit injects antibacterial ozone gas from a built-in generator directly into the water supply as it leaves the unit, killing bacteria at faucet valve seats, aerators and other areas prone to contribute to Legionella growth. Intellihot