In celebration of Earth Month 2023 last April, American Biltrite announced the official launch of its new carbon-neutral rubber sheet flooring collection ABPURE® Infinity. It is the first flooring collection produced with renewable natural gas (RNG) from organic waste, helping to reduce greenhouse gases at the source.
“ABPURE Infinity is our first cradle-to-gate carbon-neutral rubber sheet flooring,” says Catherine del Vecchio, vice president of marketing – flooring division at American Biltrite. “Our research and development team looked into a number of ways to make this new product line carbon neutral without purchasing carbon credits. The clear solution was to manufacture ABPURE Infinity with renewable natural gas derived from organic waste. It is a new energy source produced locally by collecting society’s organic waste and transporting it to biomethanation farms, where the waste is fermented to create a gas that is purified, becoming a renewable natural gas (RNG). This contributes directly to reducing greenhouse gases at the source. The full amount of RNG made from 100% organic waste is used to offset ABPURE’s cradle-to-gate carbon footprint, as measured in our Environmental Product Declaration (EPD).”